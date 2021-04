WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-24-21

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Oak porch swing w/chain ready to hang – $75

– 2 white bamboo roll-up blinds 60w x 72 long – $10 apiece

– Camping rug 5 x 7 reversible indoor/outdoor – $25

Don – 410-213-1858

– NEW hospital bed, hoyer lift, and gel mattress top – $300

Ed – 202-957-9357

– American drive-on car lift 6000 lbs. heavy duty (will demonstrate upon request) – $2500

– 2004 Victory Vegas motorcycle 92 cubic inches 6200 miles orange and silver – $6500

Pat – 302-265-5002

FREE – concrete steps

FREE – Miller oil heat unit

FREE – compressor

FREE – internal water heater

Buck – 301-758-9885

– Galanz small refrigerator (bigger than dorm size) 3.5 cubic feet 32″ high – $70

Ed – 302-381-5687

– GE Select full-size refrigerator (older model but works great) top freezer – $250 or Best Offer

– Nordic Flex Universal Ultra Lift exercise machine – $200 or Best Offer

Rich – 302-732-3069

– White fiberglass patio table and 4 chairs 65 wide x 60 long – $75

Joyce – 609-247-3649

– 2021 Rav-4 all weather floor and cargo mats – $150

– Husky 6′ fiberglass step ladder – $60

Joyce – 302-541-8288

– Werner 32′ aluminum extension ladder in 2 pieces – $200

Wayne – 302-236-5585

FREE – metal frame for a King-size bed

Ed – 443-783-0394

– 2001 Suzuki Volusia motorcycle recently tuned up w/new tires – $2500

Leslie – 302-542-8331

– Like NEW Petsafe wireless fence for stubborn dogs (middle breed or larger), covers up to 3/4 of an acre w/remote unit – $250

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Small electric commercial smoker – $40

– Tackle and fishing boxes

– Misc albums

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Queen size bed frame made for heavy people (comes apart to make 2 twins) – $50

– Venture stereo w/2 detached speakers, cd player and radio – $25

Roger – 302-226-7599

– WANTED – mulching mower w/front wheel drive

Jay – 302-519-1635

– 2004 5th wheel Bayview Camper (loaded) – $5500 or Best Offer

Mike – 302-945-2128

– Timberline Mama Bear wood stove (stand alone or fireplace insiert) – $450

Bill – 302-682-9379

– Oak futon – $75

– Girls bike w/trainer wheels 16″ – $15

– Diesel exhaust kit for a 2003 pickup – BEST OFFER