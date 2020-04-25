WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-25-20

Iris – 302-436-6184
– LOOKING FOR: Stand up or chest FREEZER

Charles – 302-945-3753
– Oak entertainment Center – $100

Bob – 443-531-2478
– LOOKING FOR: Used Foosball table

Jim – 302-228-1668
– 2005 Golf cart Limo – 8 seater – gas motor – $4000 obo

Ron – 410-430-7882
– Antique gas range – $200
– Assorted fishing stuff – Ask for prices
– FREE: 4 Anderson Windows

Rich – 443-591-4971
– Over the range Kenmore Microwave – $40
– 4 ft Aluminum Level – $15
– Ceiling Fan – $25

Jerry – 302-231-8242
– Real Leather finger length Jacket $95

John – 410-754-6955
– 2007 Buick LaCrosse – 184000 miles – Needs inspection work – cracked side window – $1700 obo

Mike – 302-245-7312
– LOOKING FOR: Tires for Lawn Tractor – Back – 20×10 / Front – 16×8

 