WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-3-21

By

Claire – 302-945-4961

– 3 clam rakes – $40 each

– 4 barrels – $20 each

Roger – 302-226-7599

– LOOKING FOR: 20-22 inch, front wheel drive, mulching mower

Jay – 302-945-4503

– 2004 Bayview 5th wheel camper – $7000 obo

Roy – 302-542-3761

– 13 Gallon Cummins Air Compressor – $60

Dale – 302-228-5984

– Unopened 6 pack of Billy Beer – $30

– Authentic Pennsylvania Railroad shovel – $30

– JR Ewing Beer – 1 can – $15

Charlie – 302-233-0596

– Lots of old Bottles – make best offer

Mike – 443-880-3707

– Troybuilt Riding mower LTX 21/46 – needs work – $50 obo

Jamie – 302-396-0431

– 2 5ft wood louvered door units $300 each or $500 both

Glen – 302-390-0342

– LOOKING FOR: used pickup truck

Bob – 302-945-8348

– 2002 Jeep Cherokee – $700

Teresa – 302-541-8288

– 2 aluminum Ladders 32ft for $200 / 28ft for $75

– Calloway XR16 Pro9 Driver – $100

– Whirlpool self cleaning range – $200

David – 302-858-5006

– Extra large Leather motorcycle jacket and chaps – $195

– LOOKING FOR: Bell Telephone plastic logo

George – 302-249-8048

– Super deluxe Art Easel – best offer – will deliver

Bill – 302-249-8048

– Oak Futon – 6ft long – $75

– Diesel exhaust brake kit for 2003 Chevy P/U – Best offer

Lorraine – 302-684-0535

– Reclining sofa and Queen Anne TV stand – FREE

Bob – 302-947-2882

– 2010 Ford Focus, light green, good shape – $4000

– Aluminum display cabinet – $75

– Stainless steel display cabinet – $100