WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-30-22
Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650
Pat – 321-258-2738
– La Savont hand-carved knick knack shelf – $50
– 2 models- 57 convertible Corvette and 62 convertible corvette mint in box – $50 both
– 2 kitchen hutches – $50 both
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– 100 33.3 Album from 50s-80s all genres – $100 for all
– Brand new pottery barn glassware – $25
– Postcard collection spanning 70 years – $100
Mark – 610-653-5702
– Complete contents of high end furniture for all rooms:
— 7ft single pillow camel back sofa – $400
— 6ft white, two pillow, traditional sofa – $200
— 3 sided glass cabinet, 5 shelves with lighting – $300
Ray – 443-859-3330
– Motorcycle jack – good condition – $100
– Four drawer file cabinet safe – Best offer
– 325 sq ft, taupe, brown & white carpet – Best offer
Leslie – 302-381-5999
– Spanish courses on 8 CDs – $250 OBO
– Metal detector, never used – $50 OBO
Cathy – 410-924-8596
– Oval walnut coffee table, 42″ x 32″ – $75 OBO
Paul – 443-790-6013
– Four Wheel Mobility Scooter, Holds 300lbs – $500
– 3 stair lift chair – $1000
– House full of knitting materials – Ask for price
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Lots of lumber – ask for price
– Enclosed Roadmaster Trailer – $2000
– Lots of tools – Ask for prices
Beau – 302-684-4886
– LOOKING FOR: 1980s rotary desk phone
Ron – 410-430-7882
– 2 5000 watt generators – $200 each
– A bunch of metal boat cans – $25 a piece or Best offer
– Boat chairs – $25 a piece or best offer