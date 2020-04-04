WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-4-20

Buck – 301-758-9885
– Collection of Board Games – Ask for prices and info
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Old Fashion coin operated Phone
John – 302-226-5555
– Pole Hole Digger – $15
Jeremy – 302-542-0181
– LOOKING FOR: Gasoline push Mower
Allen – 410-202-9936
– Fender Blues Junior Guitar Amp – $475
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Four Bike bike rack – $100
– Pasload Air nail gun – $75
– 2 Weber Grill – $125 each or $200 both
KJ – 302-381-1756
– Wind Dancing Yard Ornaments – Birds – $20 Turtle & Mermaid – $25
– Patio Planters – $20
Al – 410-865-9165
– 12ft John Boat with Motor, Battery, charger, swivel seats, life jacket and oars – $600
– Set of 1976-79 Corvette wheels SHOW QUALITY 15″x 8″ – $1600
– A Frame Swing – $200
Hellen – 610-717-7559
– Counter top Convection/toaster/Regular/Broiler Oven – $100 obo
– Sauna – $100
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– XBOX 360, controller, connect sensor, 3 games and fitness evolve – $175
Bob – 443-324-6858
– Rotozip Spiral Cutting saw – Model SCS01LE – $50
– Morse Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit – $50
– Grill cover for Weber Q100 NEW – $5
Ron – 410-430-7882
– 16 boxes of latex gloves – $50
– Antique Gas Range – $200