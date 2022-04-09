WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-9-22
Jim – 302-539-6299
– 2 props for Honda outboard motor, 1 Stainless Steel, 1 Aluminum – $250 for both
Gary – 302-422-2050
– Office Desk 60x20x30 – $40 OBO
– Table lamp, glass base – $10 OBO
Christina – 732-501-7075
– Stainless steel two wheel hot dog cart – $3000
Earl – 732-261-2000
– FREE: 11 ft Patio Umbrella
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Various records – 78s and 33 1/3s from 50s & 60s – ask for prices
Dean – 302-644-4472
– LOOKING FOR: A gas powered log splitter
Aaron – 302-604-4942
– LOOKING FOR: A stand up or chest freezer
John – 301-529-0065
– iPad Classic with Bose docking station – $400
Mike – 302-236-5301
– LOOKING FOR: Toys from 80s and 90s
– LOOKING FOR: T-shirts from 80s and 90s
Paul – 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: Distributor for Model A
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– LOOKING FOR: Gas powered weed whacker
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 5ft King Kutter Bush hog rotary cutter w/ 3 point hitch, Good condition – $800
– Power Wench, 12v – $175
– La-Z-Boy recliner, burgundy – $120
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Bunch of Barbie stuff, fair to good condition – $50 for all
– Bunch of Heritage Village collection – $50 for all
Mike – 302-245-7321
– 9 Hardback Dark Horse comics, “Eerie” Series, MINT – Best offer
Lee – 302-228-0981
– 14ft Canoe, Good condition, with 2 life jackets, 2 paddles – $600 obo
Paula – 215-539-1645
– NEW large, canvas folding chair with canvas cover – $30
– Queen bed frame – $29
– Computer carry bag – $10
Kathy – 267-526-0001
– Moen Kitchen Faucet motion sensor, hands free – $145