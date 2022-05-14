WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-14-22
4 family yard sale in Paradise Ridge, Felton today 8-4pm
Lynn / Lewes – 302-547-4120
Westinghouse microwave oven, white, 3 years old, 1100 watts. $100 obo
Paul – 469-237-5949
– LOOKING FOR: Old nautical decorations
Connie – 302-947-9412
– LOOKING FOR: Electric clothes dryer
Paula – 215-539-1645 / Ocean View
– Microwave Oven – $20
– Queen mattress frame – $35
– Surf fishing rod – $25
Ray – 410-474-3421
– Meadbrook Amish personnel cart – Price negotiable
Ryan – 610-513-7343
– Antique 4 drawer dresser – $100
Ron – 302-542-0080
– 1990 22 ft Grady-White boat with 225 Yamaha 2 stroke gas engine – $9800 firm
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Kodak Slide Projector, model 4600 with remote – $75
Joe – 302-875-0632
– Bunk beds with desk and dresser – $200 includes delivery
– Pair of 1940 Barber Chairs, good condition – $500 each OR $500 for both delivered to the same location
Jackie – 443-235-9043
– Handtools, saws, ladders
Tim – 302-399-9409
– WANTED: Morgan Silver Dollars
Regina – 302-228-9490
– 2018 Blazer Apollo 125 4-wheeler automatic, youth model, gas – $850
John – 302-229-7779
– 1998 Mercedes Benz SLK 230, gas – $2200