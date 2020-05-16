WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-16-20

Buck – 301-758-9885
– Early 1900s Three-Drawer Dresser – $35
– Power tool Bits – $5 each
– 4 Norquist antique folding chairs – $30 each
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– LOOKING FOR: A Haircut
Kay – 302-337-3098
– PVC Quilting frame – $35
Vicki – 302-645-2790
– 6 Quart electric pressure cooker – $55
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to transfer VHS to DVD
Jeff – 717-383-0505
– 2005 Subaru Forrester – $3500
Toni – 302-539-3487
– 30-inch round patio table – multicolored top and black legs – $25
Terry – 302-851-1005
– LOOKING FOR: Phone scanner
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 35 inch Vizio flat screen w/wall bracket
– XBox 360 w/ controller and Connect – $100 – ask about games
– Brown Bag Cookie art molds – Ask for prices
Dale – 302-228-5984
– Kobalt Truck toolbox – no key – $30
Wayne – 302-236-5585
– Large Parrot cage with lots of amazing accessories – $450
Mike – 302-858-1483
– LOOKING FOR: Large Crab traps
Ron – 302-945-3837
– General International 10 inch table saw w/ fine blade and crosscut blade – $85
Will – 302-422-6688
– Hiring day labor – $15 hour for 50 hours of work