WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-2-20

Buck – 301-758-9885

– 1989 Jeep wrangler, 1999 Wahoo Runabout with escort trailer – $5500 for all

– Craftsman Radial arm saw – $25

– Craftsman Pressure washer 2700psi – $75

Mike – 443-880-3707

– 1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport w starter issues – $300 obo

Paris – 302-542-1645

– 2016 Demco Car Caddy w/ 2 sets of straps – $2000 obo

Dan – 302-663-0637

– Charcoal grill with cover – $60

– Maple dining room set with 6 chairs and hutch – $250

– LOOKING FOR: Set of piano EZ Play Today song books

Dean – 302-644- 4472

– 1965 Buick Skylark good condition – $7500 obo

Dominic – 443-614-7317

– Miller arc welder – $550 obo

Jeff – 215-206-7140

– Troybuilt push mower with 5.5 hp Honda engine – $100 obo

George – 302-249-8048

– 51 sheets of 52 cent forever stamps – $330

Chris – 302-542-4733

– Tonneau Cover fits 2009 to 2014 Ford F150 – $50

– Larson 17ft Fiberglass boat with inboard outboard and a trailer – $750

Ron – 410-430-7882

– 16ft Aluminum Craft Boat with 25hp Yamaha motor – $5500

– 22 ft Chaparral walkaround tutty – BEST OFFER