WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-21-22

Jennifer – 443-614-3932

-Wurlitzer upright piano & Lowery Organ – FREE to good home

Mike – 302-236-5301

– LOOKING FOR: 60s 70s 80s 90s T-shirts

Joan – 302-567-2371

– GrayCo Pack and Play portable play yard and sleeper – $40

Don – 302-645-9510

– 8ft Folding Table – $20

Doug – 302-542-9500

– 1971 Eska 3.5 HP 2 stroke outboard motor fixer upper – $120

– New Attwood Portable gas tank for boat – $45

– Lots of 18 inch pavers round and square – $4 a piece

Ray – 410-474-3421

– Medowbrook horsecart – ask for price

Kathy – 410-924-8596

– Oval coffee table, 32×40 – $40

Wayne – 443-859-3330

– Four door filing cabinet safe – $250

– 4 corvette wheels from 1999 C5 – $250 for all

– 325 sq ft of carpet, brand new – $250

Jay – 302-663-0039

– Fish tank, 4ft x 20in x 12 inch with magnum 350 filter – $55

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Steel bed frame, Queen or 2 doubles – $35

– Electric grill – brand new – $35

Charles – 302-943-8748

– 2 sets of tire General Ultamax 235/55 r18 – $100 all 4

– Goodyear Wranglers 265/65 r18 – $100 all 4

– 42inch flat screen and Vizio surround sound system – $125

Irene – 302-945-2460

– Kitchenaid Food processor, excellent condition – $60

Tim – 302-399-9409

– Dewalt Drill, 2 new batteries included – $75

– LOOKING TO BUY: MORGAN AND PEACE DOLLARS COINS

Connie – 302-947-9412

– LOOKING FOR: Electric clothes dryer