WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-21-22
Jennifer – 443-614-3932
-Wurlitzer upright piano & Lowery Organ – FREE to good home
Mike – 302-236-5301
– LOOKING FOR: 60s 70s 80s 90s T-shirts
Joan – 302-567-2371
– GrayCo Pack and Play portable play yard and sleeper – $40
Don – 302-645-9510
– 8ft Folding Table – $20
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 1971 Eska 3.5 HP 2 stroke outboard motor fixer upper – $120
– New Attwood Portable gas tank for boat – $45
– Lots of 18 inch pavers round and square – $4 a piece
Ray – 410-474-3421
– Medowbrook horsecart – ask for price
Kathy – 410-924-8596
– Oval coffee table, 32×40 – $40
Wayne – 443-859-3330
– Four door filing cabinet safe – $250
– 4 corvette wheels from 1999 C5 – $250 for all
– 325 sq ft of carpet, brand new – $250
Jay – 302-663-0039
– Fish tank, 4ft x 20in x 12 inch with magnum 350 filter – $55
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Steel bed frame, Queen or 2 doubles – $35
– Electric grill – brand new – $35
Charles – 302-943-8748
– 2 sets of tire General Ultamax 235/55 r18 – $100 all 4
– Goodyear Wranglers 265/65 r18 – $100 all 4
– 42inch flat screen and Vizio surround sound system – $125
Irene – 302-945-2460
– Kitchenaid Food processor, excellent condition – $60
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Dewalt Drill, 2 new batteries included – $75
– LOOKING TO BUY: MORGAN AND PEACE DOLLARS COINS
Connie – 302-947-9412
– LOOKING FOR: Electric clothes dryer