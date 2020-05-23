WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-23-20

Buck – 301-758-9885

– Jeep YJ Top Frame – $75

– 6 Gallon Gas Can for boat – $25

– 25 wooden handle casting rod – $10 and up

Sky Brady – 302-344-6530DDDDDDDDDDDDDD

– 25 Restaurant booths – $500 for all

Burt – 302-288-2758

– 55 Gallon Plastic Rain Barrel with spout on bottom – $25

Lewis – 215-900-6291

– Prizer Painter Wood Stove – $20

Tom – 302-362-7242

– LOOKING FOR: Floor mat for car Black or Beige carpeted will pay up to $20

Matthew – 302-841-1424

– Used GM 6L80 transmission – $1400 obo

– 2016 6X12 Hallmark enclosed trailer – $2900

David – 302-858-5006

– Wilson XL Leather Jacket & Biker Dream Apparel Leather overall Pants – ask for price

Jerry – 302-231-8242

– Wilson’s House Of Leather Leather Coat – $95

Dave – 302-245-0501

– 6 Penn fishing Reels on Rods – $ 125 each

Joe – 302-875-0632

– 2 Barber Chairs from 40s or 50s – $150 each

– Electronic Dart Board – $10

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 16ft Werner Ladder – $100 obo

– Schwinn Stationary Bike – $150 obo

– Pazload Nail Gun – $75

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Queen size bed frame very sturdy like new – $50

– Computer bag with wheels – $20

– Little Guy Bubble Trailer – $4900