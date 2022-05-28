WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-28-22
Garage Sale at Chapel Green off Rt 24 and Robinsonville Rd,
Saturday and Sunday 8-4
Toni
– Yard Sale on June 4 8am in Bethany Glen
John – Yard Sale today at the Train Club
36668 DuPont Blvd, Selbyville
Melanie – 302-236-1841
– King size Tempurpedic bed with Frame – $1000
– Elliptical machine – $200
John – 302-448-5654
– Stair Lift x2 – $800 each. One lifts up to 6 stairs, the other lifts 4 stairs
Lori – 302-542-4464
– 2006 Mini Cooper convertible, 128 miles, 1 owner – $5500
– Wheel Chair lift for van – $600
Tim – 302-399-9409
– John Deere LT 110 mower, 48 in mow deck – $500. Needs engine work
Ray – 410-474-3421
– Amish made Meadowbrook horse cart – Negotiable
Edward – 302-493-6602
– Freezer chest – $50
Bill – 410-829-6873
– Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle, 33k miles – $7000
Richard – 410-251-1893
– Stair Lift 14 feet – $5000
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Queen bed frame – $30
– Grill – $20
– Microwave – $20
Susan – 302-396-8580
– 1 pound bags of almonds – $3 each
Mark – 410-924-0246
– FREE: Frigidaire refrigerator
Dean – 302-644-4472
– LOOKING FOR: Mantis tiller
John – 301-821-7912
– Oak kitchen cabinets including sink and garbage disposal – $500
Carol – 302-858-1005
WANTED: Free wheelchair
Ron – 410-430-7882
FREE: Scrap metal