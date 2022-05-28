WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-28-22

Garage Sale at Chapel Green off Rt 24 and Robinsonville Rd,

Saturday and Sunday 8-4

Toni

– Yard Sale on June 4 8am in Bethany Glen

John – Yard Sale today at the Train Club

36668 DuPont Blvd, Selbyville

Melanie – 302-236-1841

– King size Tempurpedic bed with Frame – $1000

– Elliptical machine – $200

John – 302-448-5654

– Stair Lift x2 – $800 each. One lifts up to 6 stairs, the other lifts 4 stairs

Lori – 302-542-4464

– 2006 Mini Cooper convertible, 128 miles, 1 owner – $5500

– Wheel Chair lift for van – $600

Tim – 302-399-9409

– John Deere LT 110 mower, 48 in mow deck – $500. Needs engine work

Ray – 410-474-3421

– Amish made Meadowbrook horse cart – Negotiable

Edward – 302-493-6602

– Freezer chest – $50

Bill – 410-829-6873

– Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle, 33k miles – $7000

Richard – 410-251-1893

– Stair Lift 14 feet – $5000

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Queen bed frame – $30

– Grill – $20

– Microwave – $20

Susan – 302-396-8580

– 1 pound bags of almonds – $3 each

Mark – 410-924-0246

– FREE: Frigidaire refrigerator

Dean – 302-644-4472

– LOOKING FOR: Mantis tiller

John – 301-821-7912

– Oak kitchen cabinets including sink and garbage disposal – $500

Carol – 302-858-1005

WANTED: Free wheelchair

Ron – 410-430-7882

FREE: Scrap metal