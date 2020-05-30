WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-30-20

Ed – MONDAY JUNE 1 Memorial day Service @ VFW Post 28 in Oak Orchard starting at 1 PM
Jack – 302-743-1009
– 2 Carlisle Tires 20x10x8 – $100 Both
– Kenmore Trash Compactor – $100
Helen – 302-664-1961
– 9 EZ Breeze Windows various Sizes – $60 each
Steve – 302-864-3799
– Trek Mountain Bike – $65
Rich – 443-591-4971
– 2 Stage Craftsman Snowblower – $125
Wayne – 302-236-5585
– Large Parrot cage on wheels with lots of amazing accessories – $450
Rock – 410-461-4640
– LOOKING FOR: Push Mower
Jim – 302-462-6427
– 8ft fiberglass step ladder – $50
– 19ft Little Giant Ladder – $150
– EMGO Gas operated Air compressor – $100
Don – 302-542-3738
– ’86 Chevy pickup w/ new paint brakes shocks – $3500
Agnes – 302-337-7484
– Hobby Horse – $40
– Motorized child’s vehicle – $15
– LOOKING FOR: Bike seat for child
Bob – 443-324-6853
– LOOKING FOR: Hand held/portable police scanner
Gregory – 302-519-994
– 75 Gallon Fish tank with filtration and other accessories – $300
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 18ft Werner ladder – $100
– Duely Bike Hitch – $125
– Exercise Bike – $100
Buck – 301-758-9885
– 1989 Jeep Wrangler Sierra edition soft top – $3300
– Pair of adult right handed baseball gloves – $25 each
– Sears Battery Charger – $18