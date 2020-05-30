WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-30-20

By

Ed – MONDAY JUNE 1 Memorial day Service @ VFW Post 28 in Oak Orchard starting at 1 PM

Jack – 302-743-1009

– 2 Carlisle Tires 20x10x8 – $100 Both

– Kenmore Trash Compactor – $100

Helen – 302-664-1961

– 9 EZ Breeze Windows various Sizes – $60 each

Steve – 302-864-3799

– Trek Mountain Bike – $65

Rich – 443-591-4971

– 2 Stage Craftsman Snowblower – $125

Wayne – 302-236-5585

– Large Parrot cage on wheels with lots of amazing accessories – $450

Rock – 410-461-4640

– LOOKING FOR: Push Mower

Jim – 302-462-6427

– 8ft fiberglass step ladder – $50

– 19ft Little Giant Ladder – $150

– EMGO Gas operated Air compressor – $100

Don – 302-542-3738

– ’86 Chevy pickup w/ new paint brakes shocks – $3500

Agnes – 302-337-7484

– Hobby Horse – $40

– Motorized child’s vehicle – $15

– LOOKING FOR: Bike seat for child

Bob – 443-324-6853

– LOOKING FOR: Hand held/portable police scanner

Gregory – 302-519-994

– 75 Gallon Fish tank with filtration and other accessories – $300

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 18ft Werner ladder – $100

– Duely Bike Hitch – $125

– Exercise Bike – $100

Buck – 301-758-9885

– 1989 Jeep Wrangler Sierra edition soft top – $3300

– Pair of adult right handed baseball gloves – $25 each

– Sears Battery Charger – $18