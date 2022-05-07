WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-7-22
Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650
Paul – 302-684-3186
– 2 floor lamps, 71,” 1 white, 1 bronze – $15
– Four gallon back pack sprayer – $20
– Yale spurred gear block, 1000lb capacity – $150 obo
Connie – 302-947-9412
– LOOKING FOR: Gently use washer and dryer
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– 100 33.3 albums from 50s-80s, all genres – $100 for all
– Brand new pottery barn glassware – $25
– Postcard collection spanning 70 years – $100
Linwood – 302-339-2092
– 1943 series P Nickle (gold) – $200 obo
Dale – 302-228-5984
– Men’s 26″ bike – $100
Rick – 302-752-6813
– 86″ Brown and burgundy camel back sofa – $300
Gayle – 302-229-5567
– 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, 48,000 miles – $8800
Kathy – 302-226-4567
– Black & Decker 5.5 inch circular saw, new in box – $75
– Total Gym, power platinum model – $100 obo
William – 856-207-2411
– 2 15ft canoes with paddles – $850 each
Mark – 610-653-5702
– Cherry finish TV armoire – $300
– 6ft white, two pillow, traditional sofa – $200
– 2 white Wingback chairs – $100 both