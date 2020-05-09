WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-9-20

Will – 302-442-6688
– FREE: Rose Of Sharon Trees
Grizzly – 302-423-4711
– LOOKING FOR: Hand held Megafone
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Troybuilt Push mower with 5.5 hp Honda engine – $85 obo
KJ – 302-381-1756
– Brand new Motorcyle cover for cycle with windshield – $35
– Mens 2XL motorcycle Rain Suit – $25
– Newave Infrared oven set with Dehydration set – $65
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Playstation 2 & 2 games – $55
– Lazboy power recliner (not a lift chair) – $300
Joyce – 302-245-0477
– 2 Buoy Markers – $75 each
Jerry – 302-231-8242
– Beautiful A frame swing – $150
Patty – 302-253-8030
– 1995 Dodge Dakota (not tagged) – $1000
Buck – 301-758-9885
– 2 Yamaha wave runners with continental two ski trailer – $300 FOR ALL
– Group of monopoly games – $5 each
– Small windmill for yard – $20
Dale – 302-228-5984
– 1997 Toyota Paseo convertable – runs good – $1000
– 1978 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle – $2500
Teresa – 302-541-8288
– Black steel Animal cage with dividers 47.5X 23 5/ 8 X 23.75 – $100
– Profession Pennsylvania scale – $100