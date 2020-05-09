WGMD Radio Flea Market 5-9-20

Will – 302-442-6688

– FREE: Rose Of Sharon Trees

Grizzly – 302-423-4711

– LOOKING FOR: Hand held Megafone

Jeff – 215-206-7140

– Troybuilt Push mower with 5.5 hp Honda engine – $85 obo

KJ – 302-381-1756

– Brand new Motorcyle cover for cycle with windshield – $35

– Mens 2XL motorcycle Rain Suit – $25

– Newave Infrared oven set with Dehydration set – $65

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Playstation 2 & 2 games – $55

– Lazboy power recliner (not a lift chair) – $300

Joyce – 302-245-0477

– 2 Buoy Markers – $75 each

Jerry – 302-231-8242

– Beautiful A frame swing – $150

Patty – 302-253-8030

– 1995 Dodge Dakota (not tagged) – $1000

Buck – 301-758-9885

– 2 Yamaha wave runners with continental two ski trailer – $300 FOR ALL

– Group of monopoly games – $5 each

– Small windmill for yard – $20

Dale – 302-228-5984

– 1997 Toyota Paseo convertable – runs good – $1000

– 1978 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle – $2500

Teresa – 302-541-8288

– Black steel Animal cage with dividers 47.5X 23 5/ 8 X 23.75 – $100

– Profession Pennsylvania scale – $100