WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-11-22
Connie – 302-947-9412
– Brand new Boho hanging chair – $75
– Used whirlpool dishwasher – $50
Sam – 443-614-8412
– 1998 Mazda B2500 small pick up – $3100
– 2019 Master tow car Trailer, 20ft long x 7 ft wide, great shape – $5000
Pat – 302-947-9783
– Driver side running board for Dodge Caravan or Town and Country – $100
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Wood Trellis, fan shaped, 7ft tall – $5
– Double shepherd hook, 7ft tall – $5
– Rectangular planter, 3.5 ft long – $5
Charlie – 302-362-0286
– Schwinn adult three wheel bike – $215 obo
– Plug in Coleman cooler – $25
Tim – 302-399-9409
– John Deere DU110 riding mower – $800
– LOOKING FOR: Morgan Silver dollars
Lee – 302-945-7470
– 2011 John Deere LA115 Riding mower and vacuum grass clipper – $1200
Rick – 802-233-9605
– Two Blue Rhino tanks 95% full – 1 for $30 / Both for $50
– Stone fountain, 1ft by 1ft – $25
– Cellular signal booster – $195
Lorraine – 302-236-8083
– Brown Sectional couch/recliners – $700 obo
John – 301-821-7912
– Complete set oak kitchen cabinets – $400
Tom – 302-270-2668
– Set of full size bunk beds and matching dresser – $600
Lori – 302-542-4464
– 2006 Grey convertible Mini Cooper – $4800
Bill – 302-616-3099
– Black leather L shaped couch – $800 obo
– Pool Equipment and 24ft above ground pool – $1000 obo
– Flex side pool, 22ft – $800 obo
Bert – 302-542-2992
– Set of leather seats for Jeep Wrangler – $500 for all
– SCUBA gear – ask for more info