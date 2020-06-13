WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-13-20

By

Patrick – Flag Day Celebration on Sunday, 12 to 4p At Legislative Hall in Dover

Tony – 302-853-0206

– 2001 Yukon XL New tires and brakes great condition – $5000

Rich – 302-732-3068

– Patio Set with Table and six chairs – $180 obo

– Size 9 Gortex Boots – $80

Connie – 302-339-2577

– Brand New Queen size sleeper sofa mattress – $50

Jim – 302-539-8968

– Triple seat Kayak – $300

Murph – 302-542-7522

– LOOKING FOR: Intex Easy Set Swimming pool LINER – 18 ft round – 4 foot deep

Ron – 410-430-7882

– Abu Garcia Ambassador reel – $30

– Assorted Fishing and crab nets – ask for prices

John – 302-540-2295

– Brand new roof rack (just the cross bars) – $185

Dean – 302-644-4472

– 40 ft Aluminum Extension Ladder – $150

– Craftsman Table saw – $150

Don – 302-945-1665

– New Streamline Chest waders – size 10-11 boots, 38 Waist – $50

Dominic – 302-362-3179

– Whirlpool Dryer – $100

Bob – 302-841-3420

– LOOKING FOR: OLD 20s 30s 40s Radios

Kathleen – 302-549-1474

– IN BOX White resin chaise lounge – $125 obo

– IN BOX Chaise lounge cushion – 84 length, 27 Width – $60 obo