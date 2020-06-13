WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-13-20

Patrick – Flag Day Celebration on Sunday, 12 to 4p At Legislative Hall in Dover
Tony – 302-853-0206
– 2001 Yukon XL New tires and brakes great condition – $5000
Rich – 302-732-3068
– Patio Set with Table and six chairs – $180 obo
– Size 9 Gortex Boots – $80
Connie – 302-339-2577
– Brand New Queen size sleeper sofa mattress – $50
Jim – 302-539-8968
– Triple seat Kayak – $300
Murph – 302-542-7522
– LOOKING FOR: Intex Easy Set Swimming pool LINER – 18 ft round – 4 foot deep
Ron – 410-430-7882
– Abu Garcia Ambassador reel – $30
– Assorted Fishing and crab nets – ask for prices
John – 302-540-2295
– Brand new roof rack (just the cross bars) – $185
Dean – 302-644-4472
– 40 ft Aluminum Extension Ladder – $150
– Craftsman Table saw – $150
Don – 302-945-1665
– New Streamline Chest waders – size 10-11 boots, 38 Waist – $50
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– Whirlpool Dryer – $100
Bob – 302-841-3420
– LOOKING FOR: OLD 20s 30s 40s Radios
Kathleen – 302-549-1474
– IN BOX White resin chaise lounge – $125 obo
– IN BOX Chaise lounge cushion – 84 length, 27 Width – $60 obo