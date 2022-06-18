WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-18-22

Sam – 443-614-8412

– 2019 Master tow car trailer, 20-ft long x 7-ft wide, great shape – $4500 obo

Pat – 302-947-9783

– Driver side running board for Dodge Caravan or Town and Country – $100

– 19-inch B&D Lawn hog electric mulching mower with grass catcher – $35

– Garelick outboard motor cart – $100 obo

Susan – 302-396-8508

-Toro electric weed whacker with new thread – $10

– Hoover vacuum with attachments – $20

Bill – 302-616-3099

– Black leather L-shaped couch – $800 obo

– Pool Equipment and 24-ft above-ground pool – $1000 obo

– Flex side pool, 22-ft – $800 obo

Wayne – 443-962-3619

– 26-inch antique hurricane lamp – $100

Jess – 443-235-8114

– 2007 Honda Accord, 160000 miles – $3200

Collin – 302-751-1124

– Stereofonic “Introducing the Beatles” Vinyl – $50

Tim 302-399-9409

– John Deere, DU110 riding mower – $800

– LOOKING FOR: Morgan Silver dollars

Bill – 410-829-6873

– 2005 Harley Davidson, Heritage Soft Tail, Fully Dressed – $7500

Mike – 917-273-7987

– LOOKING FOR: Comprehensive open end wrench kit

– Professional wood working kit & any hand wood working tools

Rick – 443-373-1179

– 2007 Silver Blue Mercedes CLK, 82000 miles – $10000