WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-19-21

Saturday, June 26th

Midway Park Community Yard Sale – 8-1

Bill – 302-616-3099

– 24′ x 52″ above ground pool w/complete system, (brand new liner and 1-year service on pump) – $1000

Barbara – 302-645-0680

– Ethan Allan Georgian Court drop-leaf coffee table, cherry wood – $80

– Samsonite large black suitcase on wheels – $35

Diane – 843-368-1445

– Kitchen set (metal and glass table top) w/ 4 chairs, plus 2 matching barstools – $350

Toni – 302-539-3487

– Black and Decker, 18″ electric hedge trimmer, 120 volt, 60hz, 3400cspm – $15

Paul – 302-270-2833

– 1996 black Dakota pickup, 230K miles – $1300

John – 302-448-5654

– Kitchen table, glass TOP, 42″, white cane base – $50

Tom – 302-628-1794

– Trek navigator 2 man’s bike (like new) – $150

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Clean-out from a $2 million house – outdoor iron furniture set plus lots of other furniture

misc rods and reels

Lisa – 302-463-1720

– Liftmaster garage door opener for a double-wide garage w/hardware and remotes, and keypad – $75

– Badger garbage disposal, builder grade – $35

Tom – 410-739-6819

– Glass top, high-top table w/2chairs – $10

Charles – 302-233-0596

– 10-speed Fuji man’s bike

Claire – 302-539-2187

FREE: Generac pressure washer 2100 psi

Buck – 301-758-9885

– 1989 Jeep Wrangler 6-cyl, 5 speed Sahara, needs brakes inspected thru August 2022, set up for fishing – $2200

Jay – 410-404-4847

– 11 white Merilatt cabinets, double bowl stainless sink and garbage disposal and countertop – $400 or BEST Offer

Bill – 302-258-3680

Wanted: washer/dryer not computerized