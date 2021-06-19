WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-19-21

Saturday, June 26th
Midway Park Community Yard Sale – 8-1
Bill – 302-616-3099
– 24′ x 52″ above ground pool w/complete system, (brand new liner and 1-year service on pump) – $1000
Barbara – 302-645-0680
– Ethan Allan Georgian Court drop-leaf coffee table, cherry wood – $80
– Samsonite large black suitcase on wheels – $35
Diane – 843-368-1445
– Kitchen set (metal and glass table top) w/ 4 chairs, plus 2 matching barstools – $350
Toni – 302-539-3487
– Black and Decker, 18″ electric hedge trimmer, 120 volt, 60hz, 3400cspm – $15
Paul – 302-270-2833
– 1996 black Dakota pickup, 230K miles – $1300
John – 302-448-5654
– Kitchen table, glass TOP, 42″, white cane base – $50
Tom – 302-628-1794
– Trek navigator 2 man’s bike (like new) – $150
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Clean-out from a $2 million house – outdoor iron furniture set plus lots of other furniture
misc rods and reels
Lisa – 302-463-1720
– Liftmaster garage door opener for a double-wide garage w/hardware and remotes, and keypad – $75
– Badger garbage disposal, builder grade – $35
Tom – 410-739-6819
– Glass top, high-top table w/2chairs – $10
Charles – 302-233-0596
– 10-speed Fuji man’s bike
Claire – 302-539-2187
FREE: Generac pressure washer 2100 psi
Buck – 301-758-9885
– 1989 Jeep Wrangler 6-cyl, 5 speed Sahara, needs brakes inspected thru August 2022, set up for fishing – $2200
Jay – 410-404-4847
– 11 white Merilatt cabinets, double bowl stainless sink and garbage disposal and countertop – $400 or BEST Offer
Bill – 302-258-3680
Wanted: washer/dryer not computerized