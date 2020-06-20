WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-20-20

Rich – 302-732-3069
– Patio Set with Table and six chairs – $180 obo
– Size 9 Gortex Boots – $80
Mike – 302-245-7312
– LOOKING FOR: Golf Club Cart
Jim – 301-514-3736
– Set of mechanic tools and equipment & Tool Box – $3500
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Craftsman 18 inch Bush Whacker Hedge clipper – $30
– Rubbermaid Hamper – $10
– Sony BetaMax in great shape w/ collection of Betamax movies – $300
Kober – 302-745-6401
– LOOKING FOR: Enclosed trailer not over 10 feet
John – 410-251-6067
– 3020 John Deere Tractor – Needs to be restored – Price to be negotiated
Judy – 302-229-5655
– 4 Michael Kors Handbags – Ask for prices
– Lego Police Department – MINT – in Box – $100
– Cache women’s xs multicolored sequined top – $90 obo
Andrew – 302-588-6374
– 2 above ground water pumps – $50 obo
– Bladder tank – $25
Nadine – 302-684-2610
– 1996 ProSport Boat – series 18ss – with 205 Mercury motor (fuel leak) and trailer
David 910-622-1459
– 10 Conservative Books – $45 for all
Murph 302-542-7522
– LOOKING FOR: 1986 Jaguar XJ6 Transmission