WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-25-22

Bill Larson – (302) 684-3882

– Heavy Duty vehicle tow dolly in good condition – new tires, fresh paint, all accessories – No price given

Lauren from Lewes – (347) 723-4871

– Solid, oak wood table w/ 4 chairs – table – 42-in square with two 11 1⁄2-in leaves, opens fully to 65-in – good condition – $300

Tony from Bethany – (302) 539-3487

– Five gallon bucket of golf balls – $20

– Bench vice – 3 1⁄2-inch jaw – $15

Bill from Denton, MD – (410) 829-6873

– 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage – Fuel injected, MD inspected, garage kept, cherry color – $8500 or best offer

Dotte – (302) 227-8658

– 100×48-in roll of brand new screening – $100

– Brand new Hammock Canvas beach chair – $20

– Two large suitcases – one is American Tourister, one is olive and one is red, both have wheels – $50 each

Allen from Laurel – (410) 865-9165

– 5 cubic yard, chest freezer – Hisense, brand new, couple songs on the lid, works perfect – $60

– Set of Nikon ProStaff 3 binoculars – comes with case, lens cleaner and strap – $60

Tim from Magnolia – (302) 399-9409

– John Deere Riding mower – D110, 42-in deck – $800

– Dewalt drill w/ two brand new batteries – $50

Terry from Argos Corner – (302) 664-2005

– DVD collection – 76 new action adventure DVDs – $1 a piece

– Blu Ray Disc – 83 used, same action and adventure, like new – $50

Bill from Dagsboro – (302) 727-9000

– Two grill propane tanks – $25/each

Vicky from Lewes – (302) 645-2790

– Collection of Jim Beam bottles – decorative with pictures on them – $5-10/each

– Pottery Barn Glassware – brand new, in the box, water glasses

– Picture postcard collection – foreign and domestic from all over the world, most still have stamps – $100

Ray Romano from OC – (443) 859-3330

– File cabinet sized safe – working lock, very heavy – $250

– Four wheels off a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5, Stock – $200

Kathy from Lewes – (302) 226-4567

– Total Gym – $50

– Black and Decker – brand new 5 1⁄2-inch circular saw, battery and charger included – $60

– 36-inch TV – not flatscreen – FREE

John from Selbyville – (301) 526-0065

– 25ft hose with a power head – $25

– Razor electric scooter – brand new, rambler 16 – $600

Rodney from Rehoboth – (302) 236-2473

– PreCor Elliptical trainer – good condition – $75

Susan from Lewes – (302) 396-8508

– Toro Electric Weed Wacker – $10

– Daniel Steele books – hardback and paperback – 75 cents to $5

– Gas grill with no tank – a little used, fold down tables on the sides and front – No price given

Jim from Harrington – (253) 820-1530

– Looking for a wood chipper – up to three inches, gas powered, has chute