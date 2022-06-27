WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-25-22
Bill Larson – (302) 684-3882
– Heavy Duty vehicle tow dolly in good condition – new tires, fresh paint, all accessories – No price given
Lauren from Lewes – (347) 723-4871
– Solid, oak wood table w/ 4 chairs – table – 42-in square with two 11 1⁄2-in leaves, opens fully to 65-in – good condition – $300
Tony from Bethany – (302) 539-3487
– Five gallon bucket of golf balls – $20
– Bench vice – 3 1⁄2-inch jaw – $15
Bill from Denton, MD – (410) 829-6873
– 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage – Fuel injected, MD inspected, garage kept, cherry color – $8500 or best offer
Dotte – (302) 227-8658
– 100×48-in roll of brand new screening – $100
– Brand new Hammock Canvas beach chair – $20
– Two large suitcases – one is American Tourister, one is olive and one is red, both have wheels – $50 each
Allen from Laurel – (410) 865-9165
– 5 cubic yard, chest freezer – Hisense, brand new, couple songs on the lid, works perfect – $60
– Set of Nikon ProStaff 3 binoculars – comes with case, lens cleaner and strap – $60
Tim from Magnolia – (302) 399-9409
– John Deere Riding mower – D110, 42-in deck – $800
– Dewalt drill w/ two brand new batteries – $50
Terry from Argos Corner – (302) 664-2005
– DVD collection – 76 new action adventure DVDs – $1 a piece
– Blu Ray Disc – 83 used, same action and adventure, like new – $50
Bill from Dagsboro – (302) 727-9000
– Two grill propane tanks – $25/each
Vicky from Lewes – (302) 645-2790
– Collection of Jim Beam bottles – decorative with pictures on them – $5-10/each
– Pottery Barn Glassware – brand new, in the box, water glasses
– Picture postcard collection – foreign and domestic from all over the world, most still have stamps – $100
Ray Romano from OC – (443) 859-3330
– File cabinet sized safe – working lock, very heavy – $250
– Four wheels off a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5, Stock – $200
Kathy from Lewes – (302) 226-4567
– Total Gym – $50
– Black and Decker – brand new 5 1⁄2-inch circular saw, battery and charger included – $60
– 36-inch TV – not flatscreen – FREE
John from Selbyville – (301) 526-0065
– 25ft hose with a power head – $25
– Razor electric scooter – brand new, rambler 16 – $600
Rodney from Rehoboth – (302) 236-2473
– PreCor Elliptical trainer – good condition – $75
Susan from Lewes – (302) 396-8508
– Toro Electric Weed Wacker – $10
– Daniel Steele books – hardback and paperback – 75 cents to $5
– Gas grill with no tank – a little used, fold down tables on the sides and front – No price given
Jim from Harrington – (253) 820-1530
– Looking for a wood chipper – up to three inches, gas powered, has chute