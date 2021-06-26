WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-26-21

Bill – 302-616-3099

– 24′ by 52″ above-ground round pool, complete system, brand new lines with 1-year old pump – $1000

Pam – 302-945-8543

– Princess House crystal: Xmas platter 13″ etched with french horn – $15

– 12-oz tumblers (8) – $15 for all

– Chip and dip bowl etched with tradition PH design – $15

Stephanie – 443-783-2865

– Ikea pyramid bunk bed w/double on bottom and single on top – $400

– Handmade chest/side table w/drawers – $300

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– 3 pairs of Cabela trail shorts size 40 new/ tags, (khaki, navy, and army green) – $15 apiece

– Goose neck lamp with handmade pierced shade (heart motif) – $15

– 5 x 7 teal/tan carpet like new – $40

Louis – 215-900-6291

– Pre-hung white metal exterior door 32 x 80 (insulated and right-hand door with frosted panel) – $300

Bill – 301-646-4647

– NEW 150 lb everlast leather punching bag w/free metal stand – $400

Doug – 302-542-9500

– Igloo supertuff STX commercial cooler 120 quart (holds 188 cans) – $140

– Hayward above-ground automatic pool cleaner Diver Dan 32′ hose – $120

– 6.5 gallon tempo marine gas tanks (3) w/choice of fittings – $40 apiece

Pat – 321-258-2738

– Kenmore mini-refrig – $30

WANTED: He’s a drummer wants to jam or join a band (40+ years experience)

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Adirondack wooden lounge chair – $75

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Misc furniture (high quality dressers, tables, rugs)

– Fishing poles and reels

Roy – 302-359-1109

– Collection of knives (etching, hunting, camping, Chris Reeves all American made) – Call for pricing

Bob – 443-397-8097

WANTED: Basic home gym

Ron – 410-430-7882

– Outboard motors – 6 to 10hp – $300 to $500

– Nordic Track – FREE