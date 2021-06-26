WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-26-21

Bill – 302-616-3099
– 24′ by 52″ above-ground round pool, complete system, brand new lines with 1-year old pump – $1000
Pam – 302-945-8543
– Princess House crystal: Xmas platter 13″ etched with french horn – $15
– 12-oz tumblers (8) – $15 for all
– Chip and dip bowl etched with tradition PH design – $15
Stephanie – 443-783-2865
– Ikea pyramid bunk bed w/double on bottom and single on top – $400
– Handmade chest/side table w/drawers – $300
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 3 pairs of Cabela trail shorts size 40 new/ tags, (khaki, navy, and army green) – $15 apiece
– Goose neck lamp with handmade pierced shade (heart motif) – $15
– 5 x 7 teal/tan carpet like new – $40
Louis – 215-900-6291
– Pre-hung white metal exterior door 32 x 80 (insulated and right-hand door with frosted panel) – $300
Bill – 301-646-4647
– NEW 150 lb everlast leather punching bag w/free metal stand – $400
Doug – 302-542-9500
– Igloo supertuff STX commercial cooler 120 quart (holds 188 cans) – $140
– Hayward above-ground automatic pool cleaner Diver Dan 32′ hose – $120
– 6.5 gallon tempo marine gas tanks (3) w/choice of fittings – $40 apiece
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Kenmore mini-refrig – $30
WANTED: He’s a drummer wants to jam or join a band (40+ years experience)
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Adirondack wooden lounge chair – $75
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Misc furniture (high quality dressers, tables, rugs)
– Fishing poles and reels
Roy – 302-359-1109
– Collection of knives (etching, hunting, camping, Chris Reeves all American made) – Call for pricing
Bob – 443-397-8097
WANTED: Basic home gym
Ron – 410-430-7882
– Outboard motors – 6 to 10hp – $300 to $500
– Nordic Track – FREE