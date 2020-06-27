WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-27-20

Jim – Millsboro – 703-477-9768
– New drywall stilts – $40
– King size bed frame, steel – $15
– Sportrack SR1002 – Roof rack system – $50
Ron – Lewes – 609-790-4370
– Thule bike hitch for 4 bikes – $125
– 20′ Aluminum Werner ladder – $100
– 6′ step ladder, fiberglass
Anna – Ocean City – 410-303-1409
– LOOKING FOR: Rescue dog – prefers Chihuahua
Nadine – Milton – 302-684-2610
– ’96 ProSports – 1800FF – Bimini top bait tank, with trailer needs minor repairs – $6,200.00
Sky Brady – Georgetown – 302-344-6530
– Spuds MacKenzie collectible from 1988 – unused – $300.
Doug – Dagsboro – 410-596-0495
– ’92 Honda Shadow 1100cc – garage kept motorcycle all black, chrome, rust-free – 16k miles Windshield, new seat & saddle bags. Shaft drive $2,000.
Gil – Rehoboth – 302-430-1323
– 1969 Chevy Van; short wheelbase, 327 rebuilt project+ installed 6 cyl. Hippy paint job “rat rod” – $3,900
Paula – Ocean View – 215-539-1645
– Queen bed frame, used 3 mos – Separate into twin beds – $55
– 2 computer luggage bags, wheelable with handles, black – $12@ or 2 for $20
Dale – Bridgeville – 302-228-5984
– Large dog crate – $45
Vicky – Lewes – 302-645-2790
– Electric 6-qt pressure cooker; unused; still in orig carton – “Cook’s Essentials” – $55
– Craftsman 18″ electric hedge trimmer – $30
– Rubbermaid clothes hamper; blue – $10
Barbara – Milton – 302-745-3735
– Vintage battery operated bear; 8″ tall ca. 1960s – $45.
– 10 noisemakers ca. 1950s – $15;
– Set of silverware – Rogers & Sons in original wooden box – $75
Tammy – Georgetown – 302-245-7873
– Twin size bed – Cherry finish $35;
– LOOKING FOR: Dog or child play pen plastic snap-together type