WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-4-22

June 4, 2022/Mari Lou

Maria – 302-632-9977
– 2004 Suzuki GXXR 750, 4500 miles – $5200

Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Screen door 36×80 – $30
– 2 bamboo shade/blinds – 60×72 – $10 each
– 2 Sun shades for tables – 9’10” x 13 – $30 / 9′ 10″ x 6 – $15

Joe – 302-875-0632
– Atari 2600 with 2 joysticks and paddle controls and 8-12 games – $50

Vicky 302-645-2790
– 2 Matching beach chairs – $8 a piece / $12 Both
– Web lounge chair – $10

Aphie – 302-616-3526
– Deck table – $35
– Stand – $35
– 2 rugs – $15 each

Bobby – 813-2205858
– Lots of furniture – ask for info

Wayne – 443-962-3619
– Ashley head board and frame – $150

Bill – 302-616-3099
– Queen bed frame and head board – $100
– L Shaped leather sofa – $800
– 24ft Pool liner – brand new – $300

Keith – 302-542-6074
– Electric rotary tiller – $40
– Lots of furniture – ask for info
– Lots of lumber – ask for info

Tim – 302-399-9409
– John Deere LT110 riding mower – $400
LOOKING FOR: Morgan silver dollars

Doug – 302-542-9500
– Imagine 10.0 Treadmill – $200
– 1971 ESKA 3.5 hp outboard motor, fixer upper – $120

Marge – 302-645-2158
– FREE: Basketball hoop and pole

John – 301-821-7912
– Kitchen cabinets (oak) – $500 obo

 

