WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-4-22

Maria – 302-632-9977

– 2004 Suzuki GXXR 750, 4500 miles – $5200

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Screen door 36×80 – $30

– 2 bamboo shade/blinds – 60×72 – $10 each

– 2 Sun shades for tables – 9’10” x 13 – $30 / 9′ 10″ x 6 – $15

Joe – 302-875-0632

– Atari 2600 with 2 joysticks and paddle controls and 8-12 games – $50

Vicky 302-645-2790

– 2 Matching beach chairs – $8 a piece / $12 Both

– Web lounge chair – $10

Aphie – 302-616-3526

– Deck table – $35

– Stand – $35

– 2 rugs – $15 each

Bobby – 813-2205858

– Lots of furniture – ask for info

Wayne – 443-962-3619

– Ashley head board and frame – $150

Bill – 302-616-3099

– Queen bed frame and head board – $100

– L Shaped leather sofa – $800

– 24ft Pool liner – brand new – $300

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Electric rotary tiller – $40

– Lots of furniture – ask for info

– Lots of lumber – ask for info

Tim – 302-399-9409

– John Deere LT110 riding mower – $400

– LOOKING FOR: Morgan silver dollars

Doug – 302-542-9500

– Imagine 10.0 Treadmill – $200

– 1971 ESKA 3.5 hp outboard motor, fixer upper – $120

Marge – 302-645-2158

– FREE: Basketball hoop and pole

John – 301-821-7912

– Kitchen cabinets (oak) – $500 obo