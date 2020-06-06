WGMD Radio Flea Market 6-6-20

By
Mari Lou
-
62

Matthew – 302-841-1424
– 7 x 16 enclosed Trailer – $4500
– 7 x 14 Enclosed Trailer – $3800
– 6 x 12 Enclosed Trailer – $2900

Jody – 410-340-0008
– Stairlift Chair lift – $500 to buy and you must remove it

Bud – 302-321-9280
– Roper washing machine – $100
– Kenmore Refrigerator – $200

Helen – 302-664-1961
– 5 piece Bedroom set – Queen size bed – $400

Bob – 443-324-6853
– Rotozip Spiral Cutting saw – Model SCS01LE – $50
– Morse Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit- $50
– grill cover for Weber Q100 NEW – $5

Bill – 302-682-9379
– 18ft equipment Trailer GVW 1700 lbs – $2750

Sam – 302-841-4940
– 2 Alpha outdrive units – $1000 a piece
– 2 Chevy Marine Engines – $800 a piece
– 5 litre 302 Marine engine – $500

Mike – 302-245-7312
– Queen Size Memory Foam bed – $125

Gerald – 302-424-1516
– Mahogany Bar Stools – $125 for all

Dean – 302-644- 4472
– 1965 Buick Skylark good condition – $6500 obo

Cindy – 302-645-9510
– Stationary exercise bike – $35

Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Brand new pressure cooker with cook book – $55

Charlie – 302-233-0596
– 4 new 15″ tires – $100 each OBO

Rich – 443-591-4971
– 2 Stage Snowthrower – $100

 