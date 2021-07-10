WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-10-21
Ray in West OC – 443-859-3330
– 300 sq ft. Berber carpet (brand new still in plastic) TANNISH W/ A LITTLE GRAY – $275
– 4 corvette wheels for a 2001 C5 chrome – $200
– New in box paint sprayer – $50
Richie in Reho – 302-542-3800
– Contractor’s construction trailer 14′ long w/4 new tires and wheels DE title, 4 ladder racks – $5500
– 2 NEW containers of refrigerant R22 sealed in box – $350 each
– Several open cylinders of R22 – Negotiable
Beau in Georgetown – 302-684-4886
– Misc. old tools (planes, etc.) collector’s items, some handmade – Negotiable
Vicki in Lewes – 302-645-2790
– Outdoor Victorian style fountain concrete in 4 sections w/pump 4′ tall – $200
– 2 tabletop fountains a lighthouse and the other a water wheel – $10 each
– FREE: bags of wrapping paper and bows
Drew in Long Neck – 302-549-6555 after 5PM
– Sports art 18 x 33 signed by Bill Purdom #45 out of 600 “Ripken Goes Long” – $900
David in Georgetown – 302-858-5006
– Leather motorcycle jacket and chaps XL – any offer above $125
– WANTED: large teddy bear appropriate for an outdoor lawn chair
Doug in Millsboro – 302-604-9691
– Wood splitter 25 ton 5 hp 2 speed hydraulic pump 25″ capacity – $600
Cathy in Reho – 302-645-2133
– NEW large Hamilton Beach crockpot – $25
– Electric tabletop grill – $25
Cathy in Lewes – 302-644-7234
– WANTED: small refrigerator
Keith in Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Assorted lumber and tools and misc furniture – Call for pricing
Gerald from Lincoln – 302-424-1516
– Complete set of Warrior golf clubs – $50
– Yardman 22″ inch self-propelled mower – $30
– 18″ Oklahoma Joe smoker grill – $50