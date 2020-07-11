WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-11-20

By
Mari Lou
-
503

Bo – 302-684-4886
– Red Miami Sun 3 wheeler Bike – BEST OFFER

Rock – 410-461-4640
– LOOKING FOR: 11 to 13ft Boston Whaler

Gerald – 302-424-1516
– Battery Powered Golf Cart – $175

Dale – 302-228-5984
– Large Metal Dog Crate – $40

Steve – 410-441-1712
– Drywall Lift – Used once – $75 obo

Lauren – 347-723-4871
– Leather power Recliner sofa, Love seat, and rocker – $2000 obo

Vic – 484-326-9057
– LOOKING FOR: Old Football – Baseball – Basketball cards

Ron – 410-430-7882
– 1999 Honda Elite CH80 Scooter – $1200
– Craftsman Table saw – $25
– Antique Gas Range – $200

Rich – 443-591-4971
– 2 stage Craftsman Snow thrower – $125

Kathy – 215-791-5058
2011 Red Prius great shape – $8900

Helen – 302-664-1961
– 5 piece Bedroom Set – $400 OBO

John – 302-249-1690
– Pick your own turnips with a donation

Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Craftsman 18 inch electric hedge clippers – $25
– Old Metal Hollywood Diet Bread Bread box – $25

Ron – 609-790-4370
– Vintage 5 Gallon Water Jug – $20
– Allen Four Bike Hitch – $75
– Weber Q Grill with stand – $125

 