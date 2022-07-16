WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-16-22
Bill – 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires – ask for price
Sam – 443-614-8412
– 2019 Master tow car trailer, 20ft long x 7 ft wide, great shape – $4500 obo
– 1964 Ford Galaxy – all original PARTS CAR (whole car) – $5000 obo
Lori – 302-542-4464
– 1990 Convertible Buick Reatta (rare), 127000 miles – $5900
Freddy – 757-810-8782
– Sears Luggage Carrier (for car) – $100 obo
Barry – 302-217-2425
– Corrugated roofing metal, 23 sheets – $270
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Four Bikes – call for info and prices
– Bike hitches – call for info and prices
Tim – 302-399-9409
– John Deere LD110 riding mower – $500
Joe – 302-381-5114
– Weathertech floor mats for ’07 Tahoe – $100
Russ – 850-288-5929
– 200 gallons heating oil – Best offer
– Steam boiler – best offer
– Steam heater – best offer
Toni – 302-539-3487
– 2 7ft rods with reel – $20 each
Mike – 202-997-5057
– Ocean Kayak frenzy, 9ft – $390
– Future break extreme 96 kayak, 8ft – $180
– Lifetime sport fisher 100 Kayak, 10ft – $500
Nick – 302-228-8018
– Pool/ping pong/air hockey table – $800
– Poker table/bumper pool table – $400
– Foosball Table – $400
Mike – 410-822-3803
– TV PA Sound system – ask for price
Keith – 302-245-9549
– Teabag for boat center console – Best offer
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 2 Blue and white wing-back chairs, cherry legs – $200
– 2 sun shade 9’10” x 13′ $30 / 9’10″x6′ – $15
– 2019 Polaris Ranger, 400HD ATV, Fully loaded – ask for info – $8500 obo