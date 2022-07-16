WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-16-22

Bill – 302-684-3882

– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires – ask for price

Sam – 443-614-8412

– 2019 Master tow car trailer, 20ft long x 7 ft wide, great shape – $4500 obo

– 1964 Ford Galaxy – all original PARTS CAR (whole car) – $5000 obo

Lori – 302-542-4464

– 1990 Convertible Buick Reatta (rare), 127000 miles – $5900

Freddy – 757-810-8782

– Sears Luggage Carrier (for car) – $100 obo

Barry – 302-217-2425

– Corrugated roofing metal, 23 sheets – $270

Ron – 609-790-4370

– Four Bikes – call for info and prices

– Bike hitches – call for info and prices

Tim – 302-399-9409

– John Deere LD110 riding mower – $500

Joe – 302-381-5114

– Weathertech floor mats for ’07 Tahoe – $100

Russ – 850-288-5929

– 200 gallons heating oil – Best offer

– Steam boiler – best offer

– Steam heater – best offer

Toni – 302-539-3487

– 2 7ft rods with reel – $20 each

Mike – 202-997-5057

– Ocean Kayak frenzy, 9ft – $390

– Future break extreme 96 kayak, 8ft – $180

– Lifetime sport fisher 100 Kayak, 10ft – $500

Nick – 302-228-8018

– Pool/ping pong/air hockey table – $800

– Poker table/bumper pool table – $400

– Foosball Table – $400

Mike – 410-822-3803

– TV PA Sound system – ask for price

Keith – 302-245-9549

– Teabag for boat center console – Best offer

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– 2 Blue and white wing-back chairs, cherry legs – $200

– 2 sun shade 9’10” x 13′ $30 / 9’10″x6′ – $15

– 2019 Polaris Ranger, 400HD ATV, Fully loaded – ask for info – $8500 obo