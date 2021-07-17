WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-17-21

Gary from Millsboro – 302-945-4906

– 5 drawer metal file cabinet 28″ deep x 57″ tall x 15″ wide – $50

– Pine dining room set w/4 chairs, round table w/pedestal center and extension, good condition – $100

Paul from Millville – 302-270-2833

– Lesco 48″ walk behind mower – $400

Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6075

– New 4-fishing rod holder – $75 or Best Offer

– 1970 El Dorado Cadillac convertible – Best Offer

– Misc furniture and appliances (brand new freezer)

Patty from Georgetown – 302-253-8030

FREE: 2000 camper, 38′ w/2 slide-outs, fully-equipped

Bill from Ocean View – 302-616-3099

– 24′ round pool, 52″ deep w/ new liner – $1000 or Best Offer

Ted from Fenwick Island – 443-880-3624

– Large collection of Budweiser steins – $20 for ones w/lids and $10 w/o lids

– Budweiser signs (neon,etc.) – prices starting at $5

– Studio 56 and Heritage accessories – prices starting at $5

Nesrick from Lewes – 302-362-9090

– 2 Brown couches – $25 apiece

Brian from West OC – 410-430-0370

– Mobility scooter, 4 wheeler, up to 400 lbs., new batteries – $750

– Portable oxygen maker over-the-shoulder lasts for 4.5 hours – $895

Bill from OCMD – 301-646-4647

– 150-lb leather Everlast punching bag w/stand – $400

David from Georgetown – 302-858-5006

WANTED: magnetic signs (either metal or vinyl) approx 16″ long

Joseph from OCMD – 410-340-0008

WANTED: stackable washer/dryer