WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-17-21
Gary from Millsboro – 302-945-4906
– 5 drawer metal file cabinet 28″ deep x 57″ tall x 15″ wide – $50
– Pine dining room set w/4 chairs, round table w/pedestal center and extension, good condition – $100
Paul from Millville – 302-270-2833
– Lesco 48″ walk behind mower – $400
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6075
– New 4-fishing rod holder – $75 or Best Offer
– 1970 El Dorado Cadillac convertible – Best Offer
– Misc furniture and appliances (brand new freezer)
Patty from Georgetown – 302-253-8030
FREE: 2000 camper, 38′ w/2 slide-outs, fully-equipped
Bill from Ocean View – 302-616-3099
– 24′ round pool, 52″ deep w/ new liner – $1000 or Best Offer
Ted from Fenwick Island – 443-880-3624
– Large collection of Budweiser steins – $20 for ones w/lids and $10 w/o lids
– Budweiser signs (neon,etc.) – prices starting at $5
– Studio 56 and Heritage accessories – prices starting at $5
Nesrick from Lewes – 302-362-9090
– 2 Brown couches – $25 apiece
Brian from West OC – 410-430-0370
– Mobility scooter, 4 wheeler, up to 400 lbs., new batteries – $750
– Portable oxygen maker over-the-shoulder lasts for 4.5 hours – $895
Bill from OCMD – 301-646-4647
– 150-lb leather Everlast punching bag w/stand – $400
David from Georgetown – 302-858-5006
WANTED: magnetic signs (either metal or vinyl) approx 16″ long
Joseph from OCMD – 410-340-0008
WANTED: stackable washer/dryer