WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-2-22

Bill – 302-684-3882

– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar – ask for price

David – 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Adult three wheel bike

Colin/Hong Kong – 302-751-1124

– Beatles Magical Mystery Tour vinyl mint in package – $50

Barbra – 410-948-8279

– GE Microwave – $20

– GE Clock Radio – $20

– Small, ladies leather jacket, tan – $20

Tim – 302-399-9409

– John Deere DU110 riding mower – $800

– LOOKING FOR: 2000 Mules DVD

Bill – 302-616-3099

– Pool Equipment and 24ft above ground pool – $1000 obo

– Flex side pool, 22ft – $800 obo

Reemus – 717-226-1838

– LOOKING FOR: Commercial style Crab Pots

Toni – 302-539-3487

– Five gallon bucket of Golf balls – $20

– Bench vice 3.5 inch jaw – $15

Ray – 410-474-3421

– Meadowbrook Horse cart – ask for price

– Easy entry horse cart – ask for price

Carl – 302-233-1577

– Shopsmith Mark 5 all purpose tool – $800

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Red Coleman Cooler – $20

– Toro Electric Weed whacker – $10

– Gas grill no tank – $10

Pete – 302-947-9783

– Black and Decker, 19″ Mulching mower – $35

– Garelick outboard motor cart and stand – $100

– New factory running board for Caravan or Town and Country driver side – $100