WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-24-21
Barbara from Lewes – 302-645-0680
– Ethan Allen Georgian Court drop leaf cherry coffee table – $25
– Samsonite large black suitcase – $10
Don from West OCMD – 443-664-8768
Quantum Pride 600 power wheelchair with front and rear controls – $1000
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Misc. plants
– Misc. furniture
– Water hoses, lawnmowers
Vicki from Lewes – 302-645-2790
– Outdoor concrete fountain w/pump – $150 or best offer
– 2 tabletop fountains w/pump (lighthouse and zen wheel) – $10 each
– NEW 6-qt electric pressure cooker – $35
Lee from Ocean View – 410-627-3200
WANTED: Ride to and from Hocker’s grocery store in Bethany once/week
Rich from Long Neck – 443-591-4971
– Sony speakers – 60W bookshelf size – $45
– Solar power umbrella lights – 150 lights for a standard umbrella – $25
Sony speakers – 60W bookshelf size / Solar power umbrella lights – 150 lights for a standard umbrellaBarbara from Milton – 302-745-3735
– Star War episode 1 The Phantom Menace comic book (May 1999) – $18
– Casper Digest Winners – 1st issue by Harvey World (April 1960) – $35
– Vintage transistor radio, Liberty Bell brass bell on a black stand – $40
Ron from Lewes – 609-790-4370
– Beach bike (man’s) 26″ 3-speed – $80
– 29″ man’s beach bike 3-speed all chrome – $110
– Trek 27″ man’s road bike 21-speed – $140
Brian in G’town – 302-381-8763
– Misc. tools
– Craftsman table saw, 10″ – $145
– Craftsman bench drill press, 10″ – $95
– Delta bench bandsaw, 7.5″ throat – $95
Barbara from Milton – 302-645-6113
– Almost brand new refrigerator, Haier 970-842 9.8 cubic foot – $250
Charlie from Dagsboro – 443-257-9228
– Specialized crossroads man’s bike – $100
– Trek 760 women’s bike – $100
– 12,000 clay poker chips (500 to a box) – $500 or Best Offer
Ray from Milton – 302-470-1525
– 2 NEW irrigation garden hoses black flat rubber – $15 apiece
WANTED: Scooter parts
Mike from Ocean View – 302-539-7186
– LG stainless steel 25 cubic foot refrigerator, 4-door with 2 freezer drawers – $800
John from Millsboro – 301-821-7912
– Set of oak kitchen cabinets (27 pieces) – $500