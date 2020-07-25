WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-25-20

Barbara – 302-745-3735
– Budweiser 2 oz vintage collectable glasses – 3 for $12
– Pepsi Cola vintage Rattan with glass serving tray – $40
– Vintage bronze bulldog bookends with Bill O’Reilly book “Killing Lincoln” – $40
Bo – 302-684-4886
– Red Miami-Sun adult 3 wheel bike – Best Offer
Dorothy – 302-231-8790
– LOOKING FOR: Wood two – drawer filing cabinet
Ken – 302-245-1639
– 9 Three season white aluminum easy breeze windows – 60.12 height – $720 for all
Milton – 302-260-4577
– 3 zero turn grass cutters – $100 a piece
Wayne – 302-945-8500
– Pair of Blue cloth captain chairs from Ford conversion Van – $75 a piece
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Yahkima 4 bike hitch – $60
– Weber Q grill with travel case – $100
– Pazload Nail Gun – $80
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– 6ft X 8ft 2019 Utility Trailer – Tagged to 2025 – $1200
Jerry – 302-231-8242
– 5 Corvette aluminum alloy Wheels – 15inch X 8inch – Not reproduction (Old new stock) – $1500