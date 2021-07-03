WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-3-21

321-258-2738

WANTED: small apartment in Milford area that will allow a small dog

– Kenmore mini-refrigerator in perfect condition – $30

David – 302-922-3089

WANTED: used garden hose 20 or 30′

Bruce in Ocean View – 973-493-7477

– Toro 22″ self-propelled mower w/rear bag and side chute and mulching blade – $60

– Echo gas trimmer Model SRM-225 – $60

– Office desk tan and black 50″ long w/2 drawers – $100

Annette in Bishopville, MD – 516-301-7878

– 4 bar height stools newly upholstered in leather (wood and steel) – $300

Lee from Long Neck – 302-228-0981

– Old Town Canoe – w/2 oars and life jackets holds 4 people – $600

Bill from OCMD – 301-646-4647

– NEW 150-lb everlast punching bag w/stand – $400

Kathy from RB – 302-645-2133

– Hamilton Beach crock pot – $25

David from G’town – 302-858-5006

– Wilson leather motorcyle jacket and chaps size XL – $175

– 2 z-tech corded telephones CD1153 comes w/base set and speaker with one cordless phone – $10 APIECE

Ron from Lewes – 609-790-4370

WANTED: man’s bike 26″

– Weber Q grille with stand – $160

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Kayak w/2 paddles (could fit 3) – $300

– FREE: boogie board

– Misc furniture, including a wine cabinet (call for pics and pricing)

Charles from Milford – 302-233-0596

– Fuji man’s 27″ – $200

Don from West OCMD – 443-664-8768

– Pride Quantum 600 power wheel chair w/front and rear controls – $1000

Roger from Lewes – 302-703-6091

– Maple dry sink, colonial w/shelves 42 x 19x 36 – $40

– Maple colonial expandable buffet w/6 leafs and 2 chairs – $500

Kathy – 302-644-7234

WANTED: student refrigerator

Mike in Ocean View – 302-539-7186

– LG 25 cubic foot 4-door refrigerator – $1200