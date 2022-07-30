WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-30-22
Bill / 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires with winch, all accessories – ask for price
Joe / 302-381-5114
– Maytag Electric dryer – $50
Sam / 443-614-8412
– 1964 Ford Galaxy parts, car good condition – $4000 obo
– Car trailer – 7′ wide 20′ long, 5 hours of use – $3500
De-lite / 302-212-8802
– LOOKING FOR: A double door (french door style) refrigerator
Pat / 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: Decent 10 speed Bike
Kathleen / 757-990-9455
– LA Lakers Large Men’s Jacket … Purple with Gold lettering – Best Offer
Susan / 302-396-8508
– Red Coleman Cooler – $20
– Toro Electric Weed whacker – $10
– Sunbeam grill, 57″ long, no tank – $10
Edward / 302-493-6602
Commercial grade back pack blower – $225
– 6 Fishing rods – $50 for all
John / 302-212-5413
– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle, clear title and tagged – $4200
Fonda / 302-945-4961
– Presto 6qt pressure Cooker / Canner – $40
A / 410-865-9165
– Nikon Pro staff 3 Binoculars with case – $70
– Halo 600 Range finder – $50
Jim / 302-856-3362
– LOOKING FOR: Mobility Scooter
Jay / 302-381-9103
– 2009 Dodge Nitro – New tires, radiator, Battery, trans cooler… BUT engine doesn’t work – $800 obo
Jo / 609-827-4997
– 86/87 Fleer sticker, Michael Jordan Set – $10,000
– 86/87 Fleer Card set – Basketball – $10,000