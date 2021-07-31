WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-31-21

Ginny from Bethany

Upcoming Yard Sale: Bethany Glen off Rt. 26 across from Turtle Walk

Saturday, August 7 8-noon Rain or Shine





Steve from Ocean View – 443-739-2968

– 2006 Yamaha v-star motorcycle 650 cc w/17,000 miles – $2500 or Best Offer

– Breckman 4-burner w/side burner grill – $30

– Table top grill igniter out of order – $15

Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074

– Teak furniture

– Trawling motor

– Fishing poles and tackle

Ed from Millsboro – 302-381-1982

– Cherry dining room table w/ leaf and 6 chairs – $350

Linwood from Millsboro – 302-339-2092

– Superman comics World’s finest #143 and 141 (1964)

– Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #107 (1967)

$30 apiece or 3/$75

Karen from Lewes – 302-645-4589

– NEW Rio wander-wheeler folds up – $50

– Sand chair like new – $10

– Red scalloped garden bricks 12″ by 2 (46 bricks) – $55

Linda from Lewes – 302-752-8836

– New 9 West shoes size 7 (call for pics) – Pricing depends on the shoes

– Women’s rings (size 7 and 8) – price depends on the ring

Vickie from Lewes – 302-645-2790

– Outdoor Victorian style cement fountain in 4 sections 4′ tall w/pump – $150 or best offer

– Assorted 45 rpms in case – $100

Tom from Long Neck – 406-670-6966

FREE: cap for a small pick-up truck (rear window that flips up is missing) fits a 2006 Ford Ranger

John in Millsboro – 301-821-7912

FREE: 50″ w/stand (not a smart TV)

Patrick from Milford – 321-258-2738

WANTED: a 1-bedroom apartment or room for a 68-year old man with a small dog