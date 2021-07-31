WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-31-21
Ginny from Bethany
Upcoming Yard Sale: Bethany Glen off Rt. 26 across from Turtle Walk
Saturday, August 7 8-noon Rain or Shine
Steve from Ocean View – 443-739-2968
– 2006 Yamaha v-star motorcycle 650 cc w/17,000 miles – $2500 or Best Offer
– Breckman 4-burner w/side burner grill – $30
– Table top grill igniter out of order – $15
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Teak furniture
– Trawling motor
– Fishing poles and tackle
Ed from Millsboro – 302-381-1982
– Cherry dining room table w/ leaf and 6 chairs – $350
Linwood from Millsboro – 302-339-2092
– Superman comics World’s finest #143 and 141 (1964)
– Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #107 (1967)
$30 apiece or 3/$75
Karen from Lewes – 302-645-4589
– NEW Rio wander-wheeler folds up – $50
– Sand chair like new – $10
– Red scalloped garden bricks 12″ by 2 (46 bricks) – $55
Linda from Lewes – 302-752-8836
– New 9 West shoes size 7 (call for pics) – Pricing depends on the shoes
– Women’s rings (size 7 and 8) – price depends on the ring
Vickie from Lewes – 302-645-2790
– Outdoor Victorian style cement fountain in 4 sections 4′ tall w/pump – $150 or best offer
– Assorted 45 rpms in case – $100
Tom from Long Neck – 406-670-6966
FREE: cap for a small pick-up truck (rear window that flips up is missing) fits a 2006 Ford Ranger
John in Millsboro – 301-821-7912
FREE: 50″ w/stand (not a smart TV)
Patrick from Milford – 321-258-2738
WANTED: a 1-bedroom apartment or room for a 68-year old man with a small dog