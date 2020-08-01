WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-1-20

John
– YARD SALE for Model Trains only @ Delaware Seaside Railroad Club
Saturday August 8th 8am to 1pm, 32442 Royal Blvd Dagsboro
Ken – 410-627-3200
– LOOKING FOR: Lawn mower – will pay to have delivered
Wayne – 302-945-8500
– New 50 inch HD TV – $300
– Pair of blue cloth captain chairs from Ford conversion Van – $110
– Custom Built Baja Dune Buggy Rail – Street Legal with Trailer – $6000
Dan – 302-226-8004
– WheelAbout Walker with brakes – $40
Richie – 302-542-3800
– 15.5 ft Aluminum Craft Boa, 20 hp, four stroke engine, electric start with Trailer – $4000
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Troybuilt 7hp, rear bag, electric start (needs battery), Mower – $250
Maria – 410-208-1622
– Sofa, Table, Lamp, Chair, TV Stand – $250 for ALL
Effy – 302-616-3526
– Ethan Allen Rocking Chair – $35
– Deck furniture – 4 chairs with pillows and Table – $25
Nadine – 302-684-2610
– Full size Head board and foot board – $35
– Gazelle exercise machine – $70
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 12 ft flat bottom John boat – $380
– New full, Blue Rhino propane tank – $30
– 2011 White Chevy Equinox, loaded, good shape – 159000 – $6000
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– AM FM Stereo headset radio mint – – $30
– Vintage Hollywood Diet Bread bread box – $25
– Electric 6qt Pressure cooker NEW – $50
Barbra 302-684-3041/302-745-3735
– 8 Vera Bradley, Slightly used purses – $60 all – $6-10 a piece
– Vintage small Italian music box – OVER THE RAINBOW – $35
– 15 designer size 8 ladies ring from Home Shopping Club of 80s $40 each or 3 for $100