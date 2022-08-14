WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-13-22

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak power cell slide projector – ask for price

– Lawn tools and garden tools – ask for price

Edward – 302-493-6602

– 2006 V Twin 1000cc Suzuki, equipped with a commander – $2500

Jeff – 215-206-7140

– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price

Susan – 302-396-8505

– 9inch pie plate corn flower design – $10

– Corn flower design, stove coffee pot – $10

– Box of Danielle Steele books – 2 for $5

Amy – 302-538-3086

– Ashley Grey Recliner, good condition – $65 obo

Bob – 443-306-9267

– Bruno Chair Lift, almost new – $3000

Joyce – 302-245-0477

– Schwinn exercise bike, great condition – $100

John – 302-212-5413

– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle Clear title and tagged – $4200

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Queen size bed frame .. breaks down to two twins – $30

– Oversized canvas folding chair with carrying case – $25 obo

John – 301-821-7912

– 2 central vac systems – $45 each

– 4ft Wide church pew – $20

Keith – 302-245-9549

– TBAG (Hangs under TTop of boat) – $25

Kim – 443-859-5675

– LOOKING FOR: Rooster