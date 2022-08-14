WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-13-22
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak power cell slide projector – ask for price
– Lawn tools and garden tools – ask for price
Edward – 302-493-6602
– 2006 V Twin 1000cc Suzuki, equipped with a commander – $2500
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
Susan – 302-396-8505
– 9inch pie plate corn flower design – $10
– Corn flower design, stove coffee pot – $10
– Box of Danielle Steele books – 2 for $5
Amy – 302-538-3086
– Ashley Grey Recliner, good condition – $65 obo
Bob – 443-306-9267
– Bruno Chair Lift, almost new – $3000
Joyce – 302-245-0477
– Schwinn exercise bike, great condition – $100
John – 302-212-5413
– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle Clear title and tagged – $4200
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Queen size bed frame .. breaks down to two twins – $30
– Oversized canvas folding chair with carrying case – $25 obo
John – 301-821-7912
– 2 central vac systems – $45 each
– 4ft Wide church pew – $20
Keith – 302-245-9549
– TBAG (Hangs under TTop of boat) – $25
Kim – 443-859-5675
– LOOKING FOR: Rooster