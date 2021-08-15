WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-14-21
Mike from Harbeson – 917-273-7987
WANTED: board for a bulldog for about a month starting at the beginning of September
Charles from Milford – 302-233-0596
– Old records: 45s and LPs, box of DVDs and tapes – $100 or Best Offer
Ed from Millsboro – 302-381-1982
– Dining room table w/6 chairs, leaf and pad – dark wood, 40 x 60 – $250
Dale from Bridgeville – 302-228-5984
FREE: small Brownie uniform
Dirk from Milford – 302-398-1000
– Steinway upright piano w/bench great condition – $4000 or Best Offer
– Edison phonograph player with a box of records – $100
David from Georgetown – 302-858-5006
WANTED: 4 tickets to Hershey Park (September 25 if they’re dated)
Jonathan from Milford – 302-393-7597
– Like New Nintendo switch console w/accessories special Edition Animal Crossing w/2 games and carrying case – $400
Jared – 302-296-6826
WANTED: PlayStation 2 console and controller
Ron from Whaleyville – 410-430-7882
– 2 compound bows and lots of arrows and arrows for fishing – $100
– Inner tube for boating – $30
– 1985 Ford 4-wheel drive pickup w/131K miles (lots of rust) – $1500
Wes from Frankford – 302-236-1355
– Sears 10″ radial arm saw – $150
– Sears 5″ joiner planer – $150
– Sears 12″ band saw – $150
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Assorted fishing equipment & wrought iron furniture – MAKE Offer
– Beach umbrellas – MAKE Offer
– Carolina skiff boat – MAKE Offer
Bill from Dagsboro – 302-727-9000
– Schwinn tandem bicycle (1973) w/original parts – $500
Tim from Ocean View – 412-671-1748
– Pair of US coast guard approved vests (xl and S-M) – $25/pair
Mike from Ocean View – 302-539-7186
– LG 25 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator w/4 doors – $700
Gary from Millsboro – 302-945-2598
– Assorted porcelain dolls – $20 each
Ray from West OC – 443-859-3330
– NEW in box: (4) Blink XT Security camera motion detector sensors night vision HD indoor-outdoor – $250 for all
– 325 square foot carpet, med. pile cut (gray and tan), NEW in plastic – $275
– 4-drawer file cabinet fireproof safe, heavy duty, good for guns – $300 of BEST OFFER
Bill in OC – 301-646-4647
– 150-lb leather Everlast punching bag with stand, NEW in box
Bill from Lewes – 302-864-5674
– (2) curio cabinets, off-white – $100 each
– (3) clothing racks – $20 or BEST OFFER
– Washer/dryer (used 3 months) – $700