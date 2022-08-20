WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-20-22
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak power cell slide projector – ask for price
– Lawn tools and garden tools – ask for price
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 2 bikes: Cannondale bike & Trek bike
– Bike hitches – ask for price
John – 302-212-5413
– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle, Clear title and tagged – $4200
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Queen size bed frame .. breaks down to two twins – $25
– Oversized canvas folding chair with carrying case – $25 obo
– Surf rod (eliminator) and Reel (Shakespeare) – $30
Darrin – 302-536-7769
– 1994 Chevy S10 4×4 V8, New tires and rims, Needs to finish up wiring – $7500 obo
Toni – 302-539-3497
– 12 ft Tree Saw and pruner – $20
Susan – 302-396-8505
– 9 inch pie plate corn flower design – $10
– Corn flower design, Stove coffee pot – $10
– Box of Danielle Steele books – 2 for $5
Bill – 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar new tires with winch, all accessories – make offer