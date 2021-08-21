WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-21-21

Toni from Bethany – 302-539-3487

– Black & Decker small Tiller model LGC120, 15volt – $15

John from Milton – 302-540-2295

– 85-90 new in box stainless steel RTIC 20-oz white tumblers – $17 apiece / Call for additional

Damon from Lincoln – 706-289-3932

WILL PAY $250 for someone to remove 8 x 7 hot tub (runs but its leaking)

Bob from Milton – 302-416-0338

– 1978 v-bottom aluminum boat 48 Johnson special w/trailer – $1000 or Best Offer

Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074

– Misc furniture and rugs, wash stand w/marble top – Price negotiable

– Antique rockers, claw foot oak tables – Price negotiable

– Crab pots – $5 apiece

Liz from Georgetown – 302-448-0057

– Story and Clark piano w/bench recently tuned – $50

– Vintage ivory sofa w/inlaid wood – $100 or Best Offer

Ron from Lewes – 609-790-4370

– Raleigh woman’s 26″ 7-speed bike – $150

– Specialized man’s 26″ bike – $150

Ray from West OC – 443-859-3330

– 4-drawer fireproof cabinet safe w/working combination – $275

– 325 sq ft. low pile cut carpet gray/tan NEW in plastic – $250

Charlie from Milford – 302-233-0596

– Lighthouse collection of figurines and framed pictures – Price negotiable

– Misc kitchenware

Howard – 302-542-4413

WANTED: electrician and plumber for a house renovation in Harrington area

Bob from Delmar – 772-708-8890

WANTED: U.S. silver coins (dimes, quarters, silver dollars)

Linda from Lewes – 302-752-8836

– 2 exotics bird cages large enough for a macaw or large sized parrot – 1 for $275 and the other $200

Robert in Dagsboro – 302-569-5749

– Tan storage cover for a golf cart with a rear seat, driver’s side has a zipper – $40

Jerry from Lewes – 302-945-2782

WANTED: 12′ alum extension ladder