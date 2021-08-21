WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-21-21
Toni from Bethany – 302-539-3487
– Black & Decker small Tiller model LGC120, 15volt – $15
John from Milton – 302-540-2295
– 85-90 new in box stainless steel RTIC 20-oz white tumblers – $17 apiece / Call for additional
Damon from Lincoln – 706-289-3932
WILL PAY $250 for someone to remove 8 x 7 hot tub (runs but its leaking)
Bob from Milton – 302-416-0338
– 1978 v-bottom aluminum boat 48 Johnson special w/trailer – $1000 or Best Offer
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Misc furniture and rugs, wash stand w/marble top – Price negotiable
– Antique rockers, claw foot oak tables – Price negotiable
– Crab pots – $5 apiece
Liz from Georgetown – 302-448-0057
– Story and Clark piano w/bench recently tuned – $50
– Vintage ivory sofa w/inlaid wood – $100 or Best Offer
Ron from Lewes – 609-790-4370
– Raleigh woman’s 26″ 7-speed bike – $150
– Specialized man’s 26″ bike – $150
Ray from West OC – 443-859-3330
– 4-drawer fireproof cabinet safe w/working combination – $275
– 325 sq ft. low pile cut carpet gray/tan NEW in plastic – $250
Charlie from Milford – 302-233-0596
– Lighthouse collection of figurines and framed pictures – Price negotiable
– Misc kitchenware
Howard – 302-542-4413
WANTED: electrician and plumber for a house renovation in Harrington area
Bob from Delmar – 772-708-8890
WANTED: U.S. silver coins (dimes, quarters, silver dollars)
Linda from Lewes – 302-752-8836
– 2 exotics bird cages large enough for a macaw or large sized parrot – 1 for $275 and the other $200
Robert in Dagsboro – 302-569-5749
– Tan storage cover for a golf cart with a rear seat, driver’s side has a zipper – $40
Jerry from Lewes – 302-945-2782
WANTED: 12′ alum extension ladder