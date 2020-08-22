WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-22-20

By
Mari Lou
-
78

Jarret – 302-875-2939

  • 2020 Polaris ATV 450 4×4 – $5600

Matthew – 302-841-1424

  • Huge Entertainment Center – 10.4ft wide x 6.3ft high x 18in deep – $100

Charlie – 302-233-0596

  • Troybuilt 7hp 21 inch lawn mower – fairly new – electric start

Patty – 302-253-8030

  • Medical chair with trays – $450
  • Coffee table – $45
  • Two antique stands – $50

Wayne – 302-945-8500

  • 1999 Mazda Miata Convertible – 5 speed – $3800
  • 2 Captain Chair Blue cloth fits any van – $100
  • 50inch Sansui LCD HDTV – $300

Brenda – 302-381-6193

  • 5 Gallons Sherwin Williams – Dover White paint – $90

Ron – 410-430-7882

  • Handicap Walker with seat and brakes – $50
  • Kenmore dishwasher – $50
  • Kenmore gas range – $50

Wayne – 302-265-7828

  • Snowblade and two blades for back of mower – $100
  • Chandelier – $25
  • Electric Hedge cutter – like new – $25

KJ – 302-381-1756

  • Secura Waffle Iron – $25
  • Antique China Cabinet – Belgium – oak – 150 yrs old – $2800 obo

Rick

  • FOUND BLACK PLATE #98004 sent to TROOP

Barry – 10-780-5499

  • 2008 Pontoon boat – $9000

Tommy – 302-907-0005

  • 8 brand new Vinyl replacement Windows – $110 each obo