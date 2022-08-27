WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-27-22

Ted – 410-603-4521

– Ceramic Kiln with lots of molds – $500

Keith – 302-381-1945

– 10ft Metal Aluminum Brake Windy shade version – $700

Al – 410-865-9165

– Saddle hunting Gear (2 ropeman 1 Accenders) – $50 each ask for out gear

Mike – 302-249-5512

– 13ft Prowler sit on top kayak – $200

– 9ft Mainstream sit inside kayak – $75

Jeff – 215-206-7140

– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price

Jerry – 703-201-5313

– Tempurpedic bed – 2 twin beds which can be turned into 1 king with all accessories – $200 for all

Pat – 321-258-2738

– 10 Boxes of Barbies dolls and accessories (slightly used) – $30 for all

Bill – 302-383-6620

– LOOKING FOR: Sensational Alex Harvey Band Album. Prefers vinyl but will take any.

Bob – 302-470-7342

– 1999 Subaru Outback Station wagon – $2900

– Viking in the wall Convection Oven – $1500

Ed – 302-745-1500

– 1654 Studebaker Champion classic – $2650

Davis – 302-858-5006

– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console TV set – ask for price

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to install battery power to Adult Trike

Belinda – 302-542-1713

– Kenmore Elite Fridge/freezer 6 years old – $1600

Bill – 302-829-8372

– 2 propane tanks – $30 each.

Paul – 302-542-4086

– 8ft fluorescent light fixture – never used – $35

Edward – 302 493 6602

– 2006 Vtwin 1000cc Suzuki Fatboy with Commander – $2500

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak power cell slide projector – ask for price

– Lawn tools and garden tool – ask for price

John – 443-944-5932

– LOOKING FOR: Golf cart up to $3000

Walt – 302-645-2663

– All wood Snap-on Sign 30″ L x 24″ H – $125

– All Metal Autolite sign (lights up) 30″L x 29″ H – $50