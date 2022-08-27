WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-27-22
Ted – 410-603-4521
– Ceramic Kiln with lots of molds – $500
Keith – 302-381-1945
– 10ft Metal Aluminum Brake Windy shade version – $700
Al – 410-865-9165
– Saddle hunting Gear (2 ropeman 1 Accenders) – $50 each ask for out gear
Mike – 302-249-5512
– 13ft Prowler sit on top kayak – $200
– 9ft Mainstream sit inside kayak – $75
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
Jerry – 703-201-5313
– Tempurpedic bed – 2 twin beds which can be turned into 1 king with all accessories – $200 for all
Pat – 321-258-2738
– 10 Boxes of Barbies dolls and accessories (slightly used) – $30 for all
Bill – 302-383-6620
– LOOKING FOR: Sensational Alex Harvey Band Album. Prefers vinyl but will take any.
Bob – 302-470-7342
– 1999 Subaru Outback Station wagon – $2900
– Viking in the wall Convection Oven – $1500
Ed – 302-745-1500
– 1654 Studebaker Champion classic – $2650
Davis – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console TV set – ask for price
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to install battery power to Adult Trike
Belinda – 302-542-1713
– Kenmore Elite Fridge/freezer 6 years old – $1600
Bill – 302-829-8372
– 2 propane tanks – $30 each.
Paul – 302-542-4086
– 8ft fluorescent light fixture – never used – $35
Edward – 302 493 6602
– 2006 Vtwin 1000cc Suzuki Fatboy with Commander – $2500
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak power cell slide projector – ask for price
– Lawn tools and garden tool – ask for price
John – 443-944-5932
– LOOKING FOR: Golf cart up to $3000
Walt – 302-645-2663
– All wood Snap-on Sign 30″ L x 24″ H – $125
– All Metal Autolite sign (lights up) 30″L x 29″ H – $50