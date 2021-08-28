WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-28-21
David from Georgetown – 302-858-5006
Wanted: (6)Hershey Park tickets for September 25
– Wilson leather motorcycle jacket (XL) and chaps – $175
Doug from Lewes – 302-827-1097
– 800 international and domestic bottles and cans of beer (some empty, some full) – Call for pricing
Doug from Millsboro – 302-604-9691
– Wood splitter 20 ton, 5hp takes up to 25″ log – $600
Ray from West OCMD – 443-859-3330
– 325 sq ft brand new tan/white low cut pile carpet – $250
– 2 door panels for a 1999 corvette (black) 1997-2004 – $150 each
Janet from Lewes – 302-259-5611
WANTED: Banquet tables (up to 5) that don’t fold in the middle w/plastic top and metal legs
Ron from Whaleyville – 410-430-7882
WANTED: someone to vent a dryer
– 1984 Ford pick-up 4-wheel drive, small V8 engine w/lots – $800
Don from West OCMD – 443-664-8768
– Pride power chair 600 w/front and rear controls, power lift for legs, chair goes up and down 6″ – $1000
Bland from Bridgeville – 302-339-1829
– Alaskan structure military tent 20 x 30, still in crate – $4000
Glen from Lewes – 302-200-7101
WANTED: 4-6 piling post ends to use for stools around a firepit