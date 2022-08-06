WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-6-22
Bob / Milton
1990 Ford Ranger – maroon with tan trim – lots of bumper stickers. Stolen from his home on 8/3/22. Offering $200 reward for safe return or contacting police with return. DE tag – C50527
Contact DSP Cpl Ryan Langdon – ryan.langdon@delaware.gov
Bill / 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires with winch, all accessories – ask for price
Joe / Text 302-381-5114
– Maytag electric dryer – $75
Liz / 302-956-9511
– Vacu-seal Hot tub cover, 72″ x 90″ – $800 obo
Toni / 302-539-3487
– 10ft Surf rod and reel – $25
Jeff / 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
Dave / 302-698-7861
– 4 Dining room chairs – $100 all
Ron / 609-790-4370
– 3 bikes: Cannondale bike, Trek bike, Specialized bike
– Bike hitches – ask for price
John / 302-212-5413
– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle, Clear title and tagged – $4200
Ryan / 732-272-6871
– 6 acre lot – $2500 lease for a year
Jim / 302-293-6035
– Surf rod and cooler hitch AND 2 Tire buddies – all for $275
David / 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to motorize an adult trike
Josh / 301-526-0065
– Green and tan stroller with car attachment – $50
Beau / 302-684-4886
– Slide projector – ask for price
Susan / 302-396-8505
– 9inch pie plate, corn flower design – $10
– Corn flower design coffee pot – $10
– Box of Danielle Steele books – 2 for $5
John / 302-990-2511
– Tomos Moped, titled – $1100
Beau / 302-448-6310
– 17900 BTU A/C, GE window unit, 26″w x 17″h x 28″d – $50
Frank / 302-228-0757
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to help put an in the ground sprinkler in
Paula / 215-539-1645
– Oversized canvas beach chair with cover – $25 obo
Russell / 919-820-0956
– Two factory bundles of insulation – Call for more info / 20% off
Bob / 302-470-7342
– 1999 Subaru Outback station wagon, Anniversary edition – $3500
– In-the-wall confectionery oven – $2000
– Cold salad bar – $1500