WGMD Radio Flea Market 8-6-22

Bob / Milton

1990 Ford Ranger – maroon with tan trim – lots of bumper stickers. Stolen from his home on 8/3/22. Offering $200 reward for safe return or contacting police with return. DE tag – C50527

Contact DSP Cpl Ryan Langdon – ryan.langdon@delaware.gov

Bill / 302-684-3882

– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires with winch, all accessories – ask for price

Joe / Text 302-381-5114

– Maytag electric dryer – $75

Liz / 302-956-9511

– Vacu-seal Hot tub cover, 72″ x 90″ – $800 obo

Toni / 302-539-3487

– 10ft Surf rod and reel – $25

Jeff / 215-206-7140

– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price

Dave / 302-698-7861

– 4 Dining room chairs – $100 all

Ron / 609-790-4370

– 3 bikes: Cannondale bike, Trek bike, Specialized bike

– Bike hitches – ask for price

John / 302-212-5413

– 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle, Clear title and tagged – $4200

Ryan / 732-272-6871

– 6 acre lot – $2500 lease for a year

Jim / 302-293-6035

– Surf rod and cooler hitch AND 2 Tire buddies – all for $275

David / 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to motorize an adult trike

Josh / 301-526-0065

– Green and tan stroller with car attachment – $50

Beau / 302-684-4886

– Slide projector – ask for price

Susan / 302-396-8505

– 9inch pie plate, corn flower design – $10

– Corn flower design coffee pot – $10

– Box of Danielle Steele books – 2 for $5

John / 302-990-2511

– Tomos Moped, titled – $1100

Beau / 302-448-6310

– 17900 BTU A/C, GE window unit, 26″w x 17″h x 28″d – $50

Frank / 302-228-0757

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to help put an in the ground sprinkler in

Paula / 215-539-1645

– Oversized canvas beach chair with cover – $25 obo

Russell / 919-820-0956

– Two factory bundles of insulation – Call for more info / 20% off

Bob / 302-470-7342

– 1999 Subaru Outback station wagon, Anniversary edition – $3500

– In-the-wall confectionery oven – $2000

– Cold salad bar – $1500