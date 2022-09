WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-10-22

Mike – 443-610-1236

– 5 Crab traps – $5 a piece

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Queen size bed frame .. breaks down to two twins – $25

– Oversized canvas folding chair with carrying case, brand new – $25

– Surf rod (eliminator) and Reel (Shakespeare) – $25

Dave – 302-229-1762

– 10hp Mercury outboard motor – $300

– Pair of 15inch trailer wheels (no tires) – $40 for pair

– Pair of 13in trailer wheels (no tires) – $35 for pair

Beau – 302-217-2425

– 35 sheets of corrugated metal – $200

– Craftsman Rototiller – $95

Adam – 302-542-6480

– Kawasaki Brute Force 750 ATV, 400hours – $5000

Pat – 321-258-2738

– Wicker Picnic basket, serves four plates, cups and silverware – never used – $20

– 2 women’s jackets – m brown suede, size 18, black leather – $20

– Roadmaster Bike, 18 speed – $40

Rodney – 302-236-2473

– Precor EFX 517 Elliptical Trainer – $50

– Queen size sleeper sofa – $125

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– 2015 Polaris ranger ATV, 400HD, 100 hours, Canvas vinyl cover, gun rack, dump bed, large heater – $8500

– Screen door, 36×80 – $30

– Porch or camp rug – $25