WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-11-21
Mike from Berlin – 443-754-1741
– Danby quarter keger w/wooden handle and CO2 tank – $60
– FREE: NEW pile of beige vinyl siding enough to do a large shed (corner pieces and J-channel)
Phil from Harbeson – 302-228-5471
– 2000 convertible red Mustang 3.8 liter w/ac completely redone – $4500 or BEST Offer
– 1967 Mustang coupe 6-cyl motor redone needs a paint job and seats recovered – $8500
Jim from Rehoboth – 302-296-8436
– WANTED: fish-finder with a down imaging
Jane from Millsboro – 302-663-0039
– 75 gallon fish tank with stand and overhead light and filter 4’ft long and 1′ deep – $100 or Best Offer
– Oak desk with knee-hole w/shelves on top 5′ long, 2′ ft deep, 6′ height – $100 Or Best Offer
Karen from Milton – 302-379-1845
– 2 burgundy leather reclining sofas – $250 each
Ron from Whaleyville – 410-430-7882
– WANTED: farm equipment: sickle bar mower that goes on the back of a tractor
– WANTED: fishing and hunting items
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Schwinn man’s bicycle – $150
– Misc. coolers and fishing tackle
Chuck from South Dover – 302-743-3630
– 2007 gold Dodge Grand Caravan wheelchair transport conversion power ramp 104k miles – $5000 or Best Offer
Sam from Eden – 443-614-8412
– FREE: Kohler & Campbell vintage brown piano w/bench – Free transport within 30 miles of Eden
– (125)photo folders for wallet size pics – $10 each
– 5 boxes of picture handing hardware – $15 for all
Georgia from Parsonsburg – 410-742-7683
– WANTED: large wooden farmhouse table
Mark from Rehoboth – 610-653-5702
– WANTED: dead storage for a vintage car(warehouse, barn, etc.) within 30 miles of Rehoboth
Gina from Georgetown – 302-236-9198
– FREE: wooden sewing cabinet (no machine in it) needs to refinished 29 by 18″
Charles from Lewes – 302-945-3753 / 443-310-0686
– 8-panel wire surround pet cage – $35
Jayne near Millsboro – 302-934-8886
– NEW Frigidaire 70 pint dehumidifier – $225
Charlie from Bethany Beach – 302-537-0718
– Tire and chrome rim Bridgestone 225 70R-16 – $170
Ray from West OCMD – 443-859-3330
– File cabinet safe – $250
– Brand new 325 ft carpet (tan/white)