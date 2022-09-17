WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-17-22
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Rollator walker with all terrain wheels
– LOOKING FOR: Metal box for legal documents
– Women’s size 20, London Fog, dark green jacket – $20
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
– 2015 Suburban or Silverado driver side headlight assembly – $300 obo
– Oak dining room set with table four chairs and china closet – $300 obo
Steve – 443-359-6758
– 12 window sash weights – $5 a piece / $50 for all
Michael – 443-610-1236
– 8 crab traps – $20
Todd – 302-752-7750
– 2 new 440 Husqvarna chain saws – $260 a piece
Al – 410-865-9165
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to finish Drywall in small bathroom
Kevin – 561-876-7067
– 1995 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, 20th anniversary edition – $2500
Bill – 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires with winch, all accessories – ask for price
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique Full Violin, old case, new bow – $400
Joe – 302-381-5114
– 2 Stainless steel propellers – $150 each
Vanessa – 410-600-5575
– FREE: BIG TRAMPOLINE
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 2015 Polaris ranger ATV, 400HD, 100 hours, canvas vinyl cover, gun rack, dump bed, large heater – $8500
– Pair of matching dressers – 48 inch= $130 36 inch = $100 OR both $200
– Silhouette Blind, 80in by 30 inch – $200
John – 301-821-7912
– 4ft wooden bench – $20
– 2 central vacuum systems – $50 a piece
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Farber wear Grill set – $25
– Hanging chair with pad and metal frame – $50
Bill – 856-472-6649
– Quad copter drone w/ 4k camera – $750
– 2007 Harley Heritage softtail, lots of new stuff on it – $8500 obo