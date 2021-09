WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-18-21

Phil – 302-228-5471

– 2000 Red Mustang convertible, Rebuilt with receipts & no miles on rebuilt motor, AC, auto trans, tagged, Great shape – $4500 obo

– 1967 Mustang – $8500

Toni – 302-539-3487

– Craftsman Leaf blower 220mph 12amps 50ft cord – $100

John – 302-547-7240

– Antique Evinrude outboard ID#1956 – $100

Bill – 301-646-4647

– 150lb Everlast Heavy bag with stand – $400

– LOOKING FOR: Reasonable priced and in good shape Enclosed trailer, 10-16ft

Jane – 302-934-8886

– Frigidaire Dehumidifier, 70pint #FAD704DWD – $200

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Arctic Muck Boots Male 7 or female 8 – $150

– Dark blue La Z Boy power recliner – $150

– Indoor/outdoor Camping rug, 5X7, woven – $25

Chris – 302-841-7953

– 12X16 Hair Salon – $7000

Roger – 302-226-7599

– Honey Oak Entertainment Center – $130

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Looking to Buy OR Sell: Lots of fishing stuff

Patrick – 321-258-2738

– LOOKING FOR: Room to rent for himself and jack russell

Ray – 443-859-3330

– 325 sq ft Brand new low cut carpet – $250

– Harry Homeowner Paint Sprayer, Brand new – $75

Pam – 302-854-9292

– 16 Piece China service, used once – $300

– 12 Piece China service, never used – $200