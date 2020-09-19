WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-19-20

Mari Lou
50

Community Calendar: Train Club Sale
Saturday, September 26
32442 Royal Blvd., Dagsboro

Fran – 302-542-7486
– Little Wonder Leaf Blower w/Subaru engine – $350

Jerry – 302-827-4473
– Girl’s Huffy bike with training wheels and 16″ tires (Disney Frozen theme) – $25
– 3-wheel black Baby Trend jogging stroller (folds up for storage and back wheels come off) – $80
– Baby’s R Us Portable Play Yard – $25

Bob – 508-243-1596
– (9) sheets of clear acrylic panels (36 x 72) – $50/each

Traci – 864-350-4724
– Dining Room Set w/8chairs and 2 leafs plus China Cabinet – $1900
– Brakemaster 9000 Falcon All terrain towbar w/cover – $800

Patti – 302-253-8030
– Medical chair w/rollers and tables on both sides, not electric – $300
FREE: Contents of shed if you clean it out.
BEST OFFER: 2000 camper sleeps 8 people

Ron – 609-790-4370
– Dewalt 12′ miter saw – $165
– Weber Q grill on a stand – $125
– Weber Q grill w/wheels in case – $100

Dom – 302-362-3179
– Coffee table w/hand painted sea scene 45 x 28″ (18″ high) – $190

Helen – 610-717-7559
– Brown rattan sectional w/chair, table, and pillows (indoor/outdoor) – $1000/Best offer

Pete – 908-868-8244
– 26″ Schwinn Meridian tricycle w/basket – $110

Vickie – 302-645-2790
– New 6 qt. electric pressure cooker – $50
– Roseart White lampshade 19″ high – $25
– Sherwood AM/FM receiver – $50

Lewis – 215-900-6291
– (2) twin poster beds – $20
– Empire table 48 x 28″ – $20
– Rectangular dining room table w/2 inserts (53 x 32′) – $20

Kathy – 410-924-8596
FREE: Baby Grand Piano

 