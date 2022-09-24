WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-24-22
Bill – 856-472-6649
– Quad copter drone w/ 4k camera – $750
– 2007 Harley Heritage softtail, Lots of new stuff on it – $8500 obo
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Rollator with all terrain wheels
– LOOKING FOR: Metal box for legal documents
– Women’s size 20 London fog, dark green rain coat – $20
Holly – 302-752-0919
– Cord of hickory and oak wood – $200
– Small Fridge (ask for more info) – $50
Hugh – 410-207-5038
– Small dog cage, in good shape – $20
Beau – 302-217-2425
– 35 sheets of 18 ft long corrugated metal – $190
– Craftsman Rototiller – $95
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom built Harley Trike – call for info and price
– 2015 Suburban or Silverado driver side headlight assembly – $250 obo
– Oak dining room set with table four chairs and china closet – $250 obo
Edward – 302-493-6602
– LOOKING FOR: Used motorcycle Jacket (leather), no patches, Size Large
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 2015 Polaris ranger ATV, 400HD, 100 hours, Canvas vinyl cover, gun rack, dump bed large, heater – $8500
– Lasko electric heater – $55
– 2 pair arctic muck boots M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $150
Nancy – 302-231-8698
– LOOKING FOR: Class B camper
Mike – 443-610-1236
– 8 wire crab traps $20 all
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 55 gallon barrels (a lot of them) – Metal – $35 / Plastic – $30
– Fios Router Modem – $40
Susan 302-396-8508
– Laundry Cart with 2 bags – $12
– New Farberware Coffee maker – $50
– 2 9inch Corn flower Pie plates – $10 each
Mathias – 302-312-1565
– COMBO (3 portable drills, 2 reciprocating saws, 1 circular saw and 5-18v chargeable batteries) – $200
Connie 302-947-9412
– CalKing solid oak 4 post bedroom set – $950
– Brand new dinette set with stools – $275
– Crochet bed spread – $35
Cynthia 302-430-4411
– Brand new cable modem router, NetGear Nighthawk AC1900 – $145